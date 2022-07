Slim & Husky’s — the outstanding pizzeria founded in Nashville by TSU alumni Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and E.J. Reed — now has 10 locations, three of which are outside the state. New Orleans rapper Curren$y picked up on this with a pretty damned astute business idea: opening dispensaries near each one. However, the S&H crew isn’t about to forget about their hometown. One way you can see that is through the Unplugged monthly series they’ve been putting on throughout 2022, which spotlights Black music talent, mostly from Music City and leaning heavily toward the collection of local hip-hop scenes.

