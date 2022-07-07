ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed in Cleveland motorcycle crash

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Cleveland overnight.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two charged with rioting in Jayland Walker shooting

EMS says a 30-year-old woman died at the scene and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died there.

Broadway Avenue at Aetna Road was closed because of the crash.

Related
WECT

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found shot to death in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shooting victims found after car accident on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said two shooting victims were found inside a car on I-71 Southbound Wednesday evening. According to officials, the driver crashed near W. 25th Street around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered the male passenger and the male driver were...
WKYC

4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dead in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street. The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny...
AKRON, OH
