Two killed in Cleveland motorcycle crash
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Cleveland overnight.
It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.Two charged with rioting in Jayland Walker shooting
EMS says a 30-year-old woman died at the scene and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died there.
Broadway Avenue at Aetna Road was closed because of the crash.
Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 18