Two killed in Cleveland motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Cleveland overnight.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

EMS says a 30-year-old woman died at the scene and a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital but died there.

Broadway Avenue at Aetna Road was closed because of the crash.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.