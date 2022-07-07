Neighbors say Southlake couple shot, killed in home Tuesday were friendly, in their 70s

EDITOR’S NOTE: The medical examiner identified the couple on Thursday. Read an updated story here .

Neighbors said the two people who died after being shot in their home in Southlake on Tuesday were a married man and woman in their 70s who were happy and friendly.

Police said they do not believe the killings, discovered in their 600 block of Regency Crossing around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, posed any ongoing threat to the community. While the names of the couple have not been released, neighbors said they knew the man from having seen him around.

George Hawks, who lives two doors down from the scene at which the couple was found, said the man always seemed to be happy and would always stop to greet him and his wife if they were out in the neighborhood. The couple built the home in the neighborhood and moved in around 1999, Hawks recalled.

Hawks said the response by Southlake police was impressive.

Officers arrived within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting and found a man and woman dead in the home about 10:20 a.m., according to the release. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Because they didn’t yet know whether it was an active shooter or barricaded person situation, Hawks said, he and his wife were told to stay indoors while police surrounded the building then carefully made their way inside.

John Ybarra, who lives a little farther away from the house, said streets were closed for about three hours while police cleared the home and began investigating.

Neighbors said they weren’t aware of any prior trouble at the house and they had never seen police called to that address before.

Investigators are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office after their next of kin have been notified.