ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Neighbors say Southlake couple shot, killed in home Tuesday were friendly, in their 70s

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NatdN_0gXSYYtO00

EDITOR’S NOTE: The medical examiner identified the couple on Thursday. Read an updated story here .

Neighbors said the two people who died after being shot in their home in Southlake on Tuesday were a married man and woman in their 70s who were happy and friendly.

Police said they do not believe the killings, discovered in their 600 block of Regency Crossing around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, posed any ongoing threat to the community. While the names of the couple have not been released, neighbors said they knew the man from having seen him around.

George Hawks, who lives two doors down from the scene at which the couple was found, said the man always seemed to be happy and would always stop to greet him and his wife if they were out in the neighborhood. The couple built the home in the neighborhood and moved in around 1999, Hawks recalled.

Hawks said the response by Southlake police was impressive.

Officers arrived within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting and found a man and woman dead in the home about 10:20 a.m., according to the release. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Because they didn’t yet know whether it was an active shooter or barricaded person situation, Hawks said, he and his wife were told to stay indoors while police surrounded the building then carefully made their way inside.

John Ybarra, who lives a little farther away from the house, said streets were closed for about three hours while police cleared the home and began investigating.

Neighbors said they weren’t aware of any prior trouble at the house and they had never seen police called to that address before.

Investigators are looking into what happened and the identities of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office after their next of kin have been notified.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Southlake, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Regency Crossing#Hawks#Investigat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Two people found shot to death in Southlake home, police say

Police in Southlake do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community after they said they found two people dead in a home Tuesday, according to a news release. Police arrived within minutes to a 911 call about a shooting in the 600 block of Regency Crossing and found a man and woman dead in the home about 10:20 a.m., according to the release. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Man shot by Fort Worth officers dies in ICU; police say he tried to abduct wife and kids

A 31-year-old man, who was shot and critically wounded by Fort Worth officers after police say he tried to abduct his family at gunpoint last week, has died. Alejandro Molina Cornelio remained hospitalized for nearly a week prior to succumbing to his injuries Tuesday night. Molina Cornelio died from multiple gunshot wounds at a local ICU, according to the medical examiner’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
526
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy