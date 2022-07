Claflin University announced the launch of a new outreach initiative - TITAN - that will introduce high school students to the concepts of the teaching and nursing professions. TITAN is the acronym for The Institute of Teaching and Nursing. The program will also expose high school students to the collegiate environment and offer internships and other experiential learning opportunities in nursing and K-12 teacher education. Claflin will partner with six other South Carolina Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to achieve the goals and objectives of the program. These include integrating research on health disparities and the underrepresentation of teachers of color.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO