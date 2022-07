WINSTED — Two of the more than 160 cats rescued from a hoarding situation in June ended up going home with the rescue’s leader, Town Manager Josh Kelly. The two male kittens, Sunny and Roy, are about 10 weeks old and are doing fine, said Kelly’s girlfriend, Katie Lipman. She and Kelly live on Meadow Street, and the four are adjusting to life together inside the house.

WINSTED, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO