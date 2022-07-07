ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 7, 2022

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with...

flaglerlive.com

Comments / 1

 

flaglernewsweekly.com

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition “Water/Ways” Opens this Weekend in Flagler County

Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program opens this Saturday, July 9th with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. The exhibition is presented by The African American Museum and Cultural Center of Florida, in partnership with the Florida Humanities. Water/Ways will be on view in the Museum’s Founders Gallery located 4422 N. US Hwy 1, Palm Coast Fla. The exhibition runs through September 3rd, 2022.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

DeLuna offers games and butterfly garden

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna and a member of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club. “It is a unique place where residents can go to see nature down in the south.” The DeLuna Recreation Area becomes the community’s fourth recreation facility to open in 2022. Four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and an adult swimming pool also are on site, along with shuffleboard, bocce and corn toss. Molly Whiting, recreation area manager, was excited to get DeLuna open while residents are still moving into the area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglerlive.com

Attempt to Extend Olive Branch to Green Lion Fails as Council Cites ‘Disrespect’; City Will Issue RFP

Palm Coast government’s relationship with the Green Lion Cafe is over. The deadline for the restaurant to sign a new lease agreement lapsed a week ago. The city did not–and still has not–filed notice that it is terminating the five-year lease. But an attempt this week by Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas to restart discussions failed, closing any possibility of further negotiations.
PALM COAST, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Palm Coast, FL
flaglerlive.com

Portables Are Back: Buddy Taylor Middle Takes Delivery of 7 Classrooms, Leased for $105,000

Twenty portable classrooms were removed from the Buddy Taylor middle school campus 14 years ago as the district was making a push to house as many students in its buildings as possible. The construction of the shared cafeteria and classroom building between Buddy Taylor and Wadsworth Elementary, affectionately known as Buddyworth, made the removal of portables possible.
BUNNELL, FL
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

I can understand Mr. Meyer’s frustration. Unfortunately, he bought the problem on himself when he elected to purchase the home knowing it’s proximity to the Turnpike. If he had spent a little more time on the property prior to purchasing it he would have heard the noise level and had the opportunity to make a decision to purchase a home further away from the Turnpike and its noise.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Smyrna Beach medical practice focuses on veterans

President Abraham Lincoln set the standard for veteran care when he said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”. The quote was from his second inaugural address in 1865. One hundred and fifty-seven years after Mr. Lincoln mentioned veterans’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

School Board at Impasse With County and Palm Coast Over Billing Developers for New Schools

Flagler County schools, county government and Palm Coast are at odds over how to bill builders for new schools made necessary by a ramp-up in new construction. In a sense, the dispute is insider baseball. It’s about a pending agreement between local governments and what it should say about how to collect school impact fees, the one time fee builders pay for every new house to defray the cost of new schools, roads, fire houses, and so on.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Maryland Daily Record

Ron DeSantis Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Mother – Karen (née Rogers) Kids/Children Name: Mason Desantis and Madison Desantis. When it comes to serving in politics, some people think about the power and everything that comes with it. At the same time, when we look at the life of a politician, we only focus on their fame and the love and support they receive from those who elect them into power. However, none of us take time to look at the different sacrifices they have to pay to keep their legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ormond Beach group continues protests

A small but passionate and enthusiastic group of protestors stood at the base of the Granada Bridge on a hot and steamy afternoon in Ormond Beach on June 29. The group, Ormond Neighbors United, is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights movement that started in 2020. The group has been holding protests at the bridge regularly on Wednesdays since 2020.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond MainStreet hosts fifth-annual 'Christmas in July'

Santa Claus is coming to town for the fifth-annual Ormond Beach MainStreet “Christmas in July,” a locally powered shopping and dining event. Join us in the Historic Ormond Beach District — along Granada Boulevard from A1A to Orchard Street — on Saturday, July 23, from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus for the very first time this year, spreading cheer at participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

