The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna and a member of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club. “It is a unique place where residents can go to see nature down in the south.” The DeLuna Recreation Area becomes the community’s fourth recreation facility to open in 2022. Four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and an adult swimming pool also are on site, along with shuffleboard, bocce and corn toss. Molly Whiting, recreation area manager, was excited to get DeLuna open while residents are still moving into the area.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO