Introducing Care Bears™ Forever: RECUR and Cloudco Bring Iconic Bears to Web3 as Premium Collector’s Items

Care Bears™ Forever, an NFT experience powered by RECUR, will go live starting August 4, 2022. Cloudco Entertainment and RECUR, the premier platform for creating innovative, multi-chain NFT experiences, are partnering to drop the very first Care Bears NFTs. Featuring all original art, Care Bears™ Forever will bring the positivity and huggable, loveable attributes Care Bears fans have known and loved for the past 40 years into Web3.

Care Bears™ Forever will build an active and inclusive community that encourages members to band together and discover Web3 through the lens of Care Bears. RECUR and Cloudco Entertainment will release 10,000 PFPs of the 10 original characters, each with their own unique design, that will serve as the entry point into the Care Bears™ Forever gameplay. The beloved origin characters featured will include: Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Bedtime Bear, Best Friend Bear, Tenderheart Bear, Birthday Bear, and Wish Bear. These Care Bears™ will feature an all-new, NFT-ready look, never-before-seen in the Care Bears™ universe. Fans are also in for a special surprise as the NFT experience will introduce new never-before-discovered Care Bears. Care Bears™ Forever NFTs can be purchased by the public on August 4, with RECUR Pass Holders receiving early access to the sale.

“The Care Bears community is inclusive, supportive, and welcoming to all, and we’re very excited to partner with Cloudco Entertainment to bring these classic characters to Web3,” said RECUR Co-founder and CEO Zach Bruch. “We are thrilled to welcome Care Bears as the latest property to join the RECUR Platform and look forward to onboarding their incredible fans into Web3 by powering the dedicated home for Care Bears™ Forever.”

Within Care Bears™ Forever, NFT holders will have the opportunity to engage in community-focused gameplay which will in turn reveal and reward them with exclusive mystery prizes. To play, holders submit their original Care Bear PFP into a community challenge in order to boost the Sharing Meter, and receive a locked Mystery Chest NFT. The contents inside will only be revealed once a set number of submissions are reached and the challenge is completed. Mystery Chests can only be earned through Sharing Meter challenges or by purchasing from another community member on the Marketplace, meaning fans will need to work together to unlock what’s inside.

“Over the last 40 years, Care Bears fans have created an enthusiastic and engaged community that champions sharing, caring, and kindness. Our strong relationship with our global fanbase allows us to explore new spaces and we are so pleased to see the positivity surrounding our entry to Web3. This is just the beginning…” said Robert Prinzo, Cloudco Entertainment Head of Global Licensing.

The Care Bears™ Forever experience will launch on August 4, 2022. For updates, please visit info.carebears.xyz and sign up to stay in the loop as new information is released. For more information, please visit recurforever.com.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment, formerly American Greetings Entertainment, is the owner for iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment develops multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and extensive consumer merchandising programs that immerse children and adults in brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages love these huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed up with a long-running animated TV series and then made the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. More recently the Care Bears could be seen in Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series launched in fall 2015 and the brand-new Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series featuring an all-new look and mission for the bears, launched in 2021 on and Cartoon Network and HBOmax’s Cartoonito block in the US.

About RECUR

RECUR is a technology company that designs & develops dedicated branded experiences that allow fans to buy, collect, and re-sell digital products and collectibles (NFTs). RECUR is the only blockchain-agnostic NFT platform ultimately giving its brand partners the widest range of distribution and their fan bases the widest range of utility. RECUR also co-authored the recurring royalty standard for NFTs, allowing for creators, artists, athletes, and brands to participate in the secondary sales of their assets in perpetuity.

