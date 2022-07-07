At Hyssop Supper Club in Red Hook, a shared dining experience is the key ingredient

As Jodi’s friend, Jackie, was visiting for Alaska with her daughter, we ended up at Alice’s Tea Cup on the Upper West Side. It’s been a while since we went to this whimsical place, the last time being for their afternoon tea. As you can guess, the name comes from Alice in Wonderland and, if you did not guess before going, you get a hint as you enter the restaurant, although the first thing you get is the smell of the delicious cookies and scones that they sell.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO