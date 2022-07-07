ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

At Hyssop Supper Club in Red Hook, a shared dining experience is the key ingredient

By Sai Mokhtari
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Envisioned by personal chef Melinda Tracy as a way to reacquaint people with the idea of dining together after pandemic isolation, this new series emphasizes locally sourced farm-to-table dishes. [ more ›...

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

 

