Kentucky State

Think you know a thing or two about alcohol in Kentucky? Take our quiz to test your knowledge

By Bill Estep
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago
Prohibition is still a reality in some KY counties

How much do you really know about Kentucky’s alcohol laws?

Sure, you’ve sampled a few bourbons. But do you know how many barrels of it were filled in Kentucky last year? Or what the cutoff time is for alcohol sales?

Test your skills in our quiz and maybe learn a thing or two along the way.

If you want to prepare a bit first, take a look at a deep-dive into Kentucky’s wet vs. dry counties in this story from Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep.

The information used in this quiz came from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Kentucky Distillers’ Association, author Fred Minnick, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

