ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Chip seal treatment to begin Monday on some Boone County roads

By Evan Manhas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Resource Management has announced that they will begin their annual preservation chip seal treatment Monday, July 11. Road work was scheduled to begin Friday, but due to the forecasted...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Cleaning of 10th and Cherry parking garage to begin July 12

COLUMBIA - Deep cleaning and surface sealing of the 10th and Cherry parking garage in downtown Columbia will begin July 12. Columbia Public Works staff will clean the garage located at the corner of South 10th Street and East Cherry Street. Barricades will be posted on the second level to...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KOMU

Boone County stays at a High Community Level rating

In Boone County there were 395 new cases of COVID-19 based on data calculated on Thursday. That puts the county at a High Community level. Cole and Callaway counties were put on Medium and Low Community Levels respectively. The CDC determines community levels based on a combination of three metrics...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT seeking public comment on I-70/Hwy 63 connector improvements

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on a study of the Interstate 70, including the I-70 and Highway 63 connector in Columbia. The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement completed in the mid-2000s, according to MoDOT. It's designed to identify ways...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

B.R.A.K.E.S. educational driving training in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Boone County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. on Route MM one quarter of a mile north of Basnet Road. Stephen Biddle of Columbia,...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Road safety audit is scheduled for Route B/Paris Road corridor

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department has contracted with a St. Louis-based traffic engineering company to conduct a safety audit for the Missouri State Route B/Paris Road corridor. The audit will cover Route B beginning at its intersection with Oakland Church Road and will extend to its intersection with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:40 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia.  Watch the live coverage in the stream below. Our crews on the scene have confirmed the police activity and have confirmed that two evidence markers are at the scene. We are working to learn more. The Columbia Police Department released a The post Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, July 9

Civil liberties group calls on Boone County prosecutors to pledge not to prosecute those who seek abortions. The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) is asking the acting Boone County prosecuting attorney and the only declared candidate to succeed him to join the pledge to not use their resources to prosecute people who seek, provide or support abortions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Urban Construction
abc17news.com

Columbia Police trying to locate suspect in Clark Lane shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police are still working to find out more details and locate a suspect in a shooting that happen in the 3300 block of Clark Lane Saturday evening. Officers are asking anyone in the community who knows something, to contact police right away. Columbia Police say around...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Crash on westbound US 50 in Jefferson City leaves one dead

JEFFERSON CITY - Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 50 at the off-ramp to MO 179. The crash involved a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2004 Ford Ranger. The vehicles were going westbound on US 50 and were approaching the ramp to exit the highway, when the Crysler veered into the left lane and struck the Ford, which then ran off the left-side of the road and into the median.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KOMU

Columbia P&Z approves drive-thru restaurant development plan

Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development of a new restaurant near the intersection of Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard at a meeting Thursday evening. The proposal by Crockett Engineering includes a 6,000-square-foot building with an attached drive-thru, according to meeting documents. In addition to this restaurant, the...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy