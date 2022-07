Effective: 2022-07-09 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Billings; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 453 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BILLINGS BURKE DIVIDE DUNN GOLDEN VALLEY HETTINGER MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MOUNTRAIL RENVILLE SLOPE STARK WARD WILLIAMS

BILLINGS COUNTY, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO