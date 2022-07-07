ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Carlos Santana said to be ‘doing well’ after collapsing onstage at Michigan concert

river1037.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan on Tuesday, and was rushed to a hospital. The rocker shared on Facebook later that evening that he was “Just taking it easy....

www.river1037.com

CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

