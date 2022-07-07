ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Six letters: On fireworks, Flagler Beach and arming teachers

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen considering fireworks, think about local pets. I love the Fourth of July as much as anyone, and all that it stands for. However, I have to question why citizens have to start setting off fireworks two or three days in advance, and why they are allowed to do it all...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

palmcoastobserver.com

Toys for Tickets: Christmas in July program returns in Flagler Beach

The Flagler Beach Police Department is proud to announce that our annual Toys for Tickets program, which inspired last year's “Christmas in July,” will return in 2022. Citizens who receive a warning citation for a minor traffic infraction or a parking offense can volunteer to participate in a program that benefits the youth of our community. Citizen participation is 100% voluntary.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition “Water/Ways” Opens this Weekend in Flagler County

Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program opens this Saturday, July 9th with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. The exhibition is presented by The African American Museum and Cultural Center of Florida, in partnership with the Florida Humanities. Water/Ways will be on view in the Museum’s Founders Gallery located 4422 N. US Hwy 1, Palm Coast Fla. The exhibition runs through September 3rd, 2022.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Charles Hanger

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Charles Hanger served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart Medal. Among his other military awards, Hanger received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. Hanger and his wife, Jennifer, have been residents of Palm Coast since 1980. Hanger is ardently dedicated to veterans causes and is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 86, where he is a service officer. He is also the founder and president of Brave-Aid, Inc., a not-for-profit charity that serves needy veterans. Hanger is also a member of the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council, where he provides guidance on veterans issues in the county.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
point2homes.com

4 Alexander Court, Ormond Beach, Volusia County, FL, 32174

Welcome HOME! Oak Forest invites you to fall in love with 4 Alexander Court - one of only four custom homes on a quiet cul-de-sac in Ormond Beach's most coveted neighborhood. Tucked back off N Beach Street only a 3/4-mile walk to the Tomoka State Park walking trail and a 1.2-mile bike ride to Ormond Beach Middle School. Pride of ownership is obvious from the moment you pull in. This home sits up high on an oversized, fully privacy fenced lot shaded by mature oak trees. Park in the custom paver driveway or make your way through the keyed privacy gate to the rear of the property where you'll find the rear entry 2-car oversized garage and plenty of room for your boat, RV or additional vehicles with an additional 55' of paver driveway beyond the gate. The front of the home is picture.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Developments Could Stall If County, Cities and District Can’t Agree on School Construction Payments

As they hurtle toward an arbitrary Aug. 31 deadline that could potentially bring some local development to a halt, the Flagler County School Board on one side and the county, Palm Coast and Bunnell on the other remain in sharp opposition over how to collect money developers owe the district to ensure there are enough schools for incoming students.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Ormond Beach group continues protests

A small but passionate and enthusiastic group of protestors stood at the base of the Granada Bridge on a hot and steamy afternoon in Ormond Beach on June 29. The group, Ormond Neighbors United, is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights movement that started in 2020. The group has been holding protests at the bridge regularly on Wednesdays since 2020.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Portables Are Back: Buddy Taylor Middle Takes Delivery of 7 Classrooms, Leased for $105,000

Twenty portable classrooms were removed from the Buddy Taylor middle school campus 14 years ago as the district was making a push to house as many students in its buildings as possible. The construction of the shared cafeteria and classroom building between Buddy Taylor and Wadsworth Elementary, affectionately known as Buddyworth, made the removal of portables possible.
BUNNELL, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Smyrna Beach medical practice focuses on veterans

President Abraham Lincoln set the standard for veteran care when he said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”. The quote was from his second inaugural address in 1865. One hundred and fifty-seven years after Mr. Lincoln mentioned veterans’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings. Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DOE releases school grades; three Flagler County schools get "A" grades

Three schools in Flagler County received an "A" grade for the 2021-2022 school year: Old Kings Elementary, Belle Terre Elementary and Indian Trails Middle School. The Florida Department of Education released the latest school grades on Thursday, July 7, stating in a news release that the schools statewide "exceeded expectations" in the 2021-2022 academic year, which marks the first full school grade data release since 2019. Grades were not assessed for the 2019-2020 year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools were given the choice to opt-in to be graded for 2020-2021.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Volusia County deputies use boat to help rescue missing man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - When a missing man was found in the woods Friday in Volusia County, deputies and neighbors worked together to help rescue him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video from one deputy's body-worn camera, which showed him and others calling the man's name – he reportedly had Alzheimer's disease --and walking through tropical plants and trees (and event a spider web) to find him.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing, endangered 63-year-old Ocala woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocala woman was reported missing and endangered Friday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Deborah Gutierrez left her home Thursday night and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County, driving her 2022 Honda SUV with Florida license plate ZJ68C.
MARION COUNTY, FL

