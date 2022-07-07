ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg: Extreme sports Apple Watch Series 8 model might feature a larger screen

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
Several reports claimed the Apple Watch Series 8 will come in three sizes this year, including a rugged version targeting athletes and fans of extreme sports. Other reports said the 2022 Watch generation will bring over an even bigger size option. Now, a new story from Bloomberg indicates that the Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports variant will be the one to feature the largest screen option.

How big are Apple’s smartwatches?

As we explained before, each new Watch comes in two screen sizes. Apple started with 38mm and 42mm, and then Apple Watch Series 4 brought the first big screen upgrade. Apple moved to 40mm and 44mm, keeping the design in place until last year. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm models.

That said, Apple still sells all these sizes. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in 38mm and 42mm variants. Similarly, the Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm options. Both these models are available from Apple stores and various retail partners.

Apple Watch Series 7 models. Image source: Apple Inc.

Once the Apple Watch Series 8 arrives, the new extreme sports size will join some of the sizes above. Apple will also release a regular Apple Watch Series 8 model that will probably feature 41mm and 45mm sizes. A brand new Apple Watch SE model is joining the more expensive models this year. But it’s unclear what screen technology Apple will use for them.

Moreover, Apple should discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3 this year. As for the first-gen Apple Watch SE, it’s still unclear what will happen with it.

The new extreme sports Apple Watch Series 8 model

In a new report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple plans to launch its largest smartwatch display this year.

The Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports model will also feature a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing.

The report says that the wearable will have a screen measuring about 2 inches. The previous leak indicated a 1.99-inch size for one Series 8 model this year.

The extreme sports wearable will feature about 7% more screen size area than the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7. The larger screen will have a resolution of 502 x 410 pixels. But Gurman doesn’t offer a size designation in millimeters for it.

Apple Watch Series 8 design revealed in leaks. Image source: Jon Prosser

Gurman’s report makes it clear that only the extreme sports model will get the larger screen. The regular Apple Watch models will keep the 1.9-inch screen size of the Apple Watch Series 7.

That implies the Apple Watch Series 8 will retain the 41mm and 45mm screen sizes and the display design Apple introduced last year.

Moreover, Gurman says the Apple Watch SE 2 will feature the same screen size options as the current model. That means 40mm and 44mm displays.

Other rugged features

The screen size bump isn’t the only new feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 extreme sports device. The smartwatch will feature a case made of stronger metal, not aluminum. The 2-inch screen will also be more shatter-resistant than the regular models.

Another side effect of increasing the overall footprint of the watch is a larger battery size. But the report does not mention the expected battery life for the wearable. All Apple Watches deliver one-day battery life, with Series 7 introducing much faster charging.

When it comes to specs and sensors, the Apple Watch extreme sports edition will be identical to the Series 8. They’ll all feature an S8 processor identical to the S7 chip in last year’s models. And all Series 8 models will be able to detect whether the wearer has a fever. It’s unclear whether the new SE model will get a temperature sensor.

Apple Watch Series 7 being worn on a wrist. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

How much will the Apple Watch extreme sports model cost?

The report doesn’t mention any pricing information for the Apple Watch Series 8 models. The new devices will probably be unveiled this September, alongside the iPhone 14.

It seems likely that Apple will keep in place the current Apple Watch Series 7 prices for another year. That’s $399 for the 41mm and $429 for the 45mm model. Regardless of Apple’s pricing structure for the new devices, the Series 8 extreme sports edition should be even more expensive than the regular models.

More Apple Watch coverage: For more Apple Watch news, visit our Apple Watch Series 8 guide.

