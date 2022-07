Novak Djokovic has been crowned Wimbledon champion for a seventh time following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory against Nick Kyrgios, his 21st grand slam title. Kyrgios made a fast start to the match, winning the first set thanks to a series of crunching serves and huge aces. Having dug out an early break, he wobbled on serve in the deciding game but, despite allowing Djokovic to take him to deuce, just about managed to hold on.

TENNIS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO