SYRACUSE, NY — Syracuse police are investigating a shooting that sent a boy, 15, to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at 14 Schoeneck Court at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday and found the victim had been shot three times in the lower body. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, according to police.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO