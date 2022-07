INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a violent home burglary on the north side of town. Police were called to East 67th Street, just west of Keystone Avenue around 9:00 am Friday morning. According to a police report, the suspect tied up a male and female victim. He struck the female victim in the head with his pistol before stealing an XBox and Nintendo Switch gaming system.

