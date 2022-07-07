ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 90-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Red Oak, Oklahoma

By News On 6
 3 days ago
A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to authorities, Homer K. Ward was last seen in Red Oak, Oklahoma, on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Authorities say Ward stands 6 feet tall, weighs 185 lbs. and is bald with brown eyes.

Ward was last seen wearing a short blue sleeve shirt and dark pants, authorities say.

According to OHP, Ward is believed to be driving a silver Kia Soul with a red pinstripe with an Oklahoma license plate, with the number HWL-633.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 90-year-old Homer K. Ward is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

