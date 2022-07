1984 was a good year for General DataComm Industries Inc. That year, the extraordinarily successful high-tech company moved to Middlebury, Connecticut. General DataComm, or “GDC” as it is usually called, bought the two Timex buildings on Park Road Extension and Straits Turnpike for $21.5 million. Timex, in turn leased back a part of the buildings and remained there until its new headquarters were completed at 555 Christian Road in 2001. It all began with a man and a vision.

