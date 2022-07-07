College update: Dean’s Lists and graduates

The following area student is among the 590 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Bradley Bernu, Isle, Electrical Line Worker-Diploma.

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2022 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes 346 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 325 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

From Isle:

Emily Eklund, President’s List

Brandi Smith, Dean’s List

Tyler Zaccone, Dean’s List

From Onamia:

Zaysha Hayes, President’s List

Molly Saboo, Dean’s List

From Wahkon

Emily Tienter, Dean’s List

Megan Saboo of Onamia has been named to the University of Minnesota Morris Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits.

Noah Kuschel, Film Production, an Isle High School graduate, has been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2022. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

South Dakota State announces the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students include MyKenna Haley of Isle, a student in SDSU’s College of Nursing.

The following student from the area has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Isle, Anna Taylor, Sophomore, BS digital marketing technology