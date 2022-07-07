Mille Lacs Energy Trust Board awards quarterly grants

The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This June, the board awarded $20,750 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Aitkin Alzheimer’s Team, Aitkin American Legion, Aitkin Farmer’s Market, American Legion Riders, Post # 395, Angels Anonymous, Aitkin County, Committee for Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS), Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions, Knights of Columbus Cuyuna Range Council, Lakes Area Chaplaincy, Lakes Area Music Festival, Lakes Area United Way, Long Lake Conservation Foundation, Mille Lacs County Operation Community Connect, Riverwood Foundation, Ruby’s Pantry, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1727. The total amount of grants awarded since the start of Operation Round Up has reached an astounding $1,411,629!

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program at Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative where our generous members round-up their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. All the funds raised go into the trust fund which is donated back to the community. Board members include: Lisa Anderson, Kim Waffensmith, Darlene Stigen, Bethany Sellers, Charles Schotzko, Becky Joerger, Bob Nelson, and Doyle Jelsing.

To receive a Trust application, contact Deb Chute at 218-927-8221 or 1-800-450-2191. The Trust Board meets the second Wednesday in March, June, September and December. Applications are accepted at any time. Those submitted a week before the quarterly meetings will go to the board. Anything submitted after will be seen at the next board meeting.