Isle, MN

Isle Play Pickleball

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

Fun, social and friendly is the pickleball game around town. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

So Isle area pickleball has exploded! And with that, the Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) was recently formed. You should know that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America (35% in 2021). In the last 12 months our Isle group size has nearly doubled.

Our Mission is to further strengthen our community by utilizing pickleball as a source for recreation, entertainment, and social networking.

Our Vision into make Isle a destination location for recreational and competitive players to gather and enjoy friendly competition.

Our Values

Three main values drive our association:

To provide opportunity for players of all skill levels to enjoy pickleball in a friendly, non-threatening environment.

To promote player development using a combination of casual mentoring and structured instruction.

To be deliberate in our efforts to invite participation from beginners and especially our “next generation” of players.

Tournament Time

The Isle Area Pickleball Association is excited to announce our very first tournament. It’s the latest addition to the Isle Days celebration. Come and share in the excitement as both men’s and women’s doubles play at the Isle High School tennis courts on Saturday July 9th, and mixed doubles on Sunday morning.

This tournament is open to all players from novice to advanced players with four brackets to choose from. Go to our website for tournament details and information: islepickleball.com. Or email us at pickleballisle@gmail.com or on Facebook (Isle Pickleball Group)

Both spectators and players are welcome!

So whether you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re a seasoned player who craves the thrill of more competitive play, pickleball offers something for everyone…and how lucky we have this sport in Isle!

Contact pickleballisle@gmail.com for more information, find us on Facebook (IREC Pickleball) or our website: islepickleball.com

Mille Lacs Messenger

Another Casper making Mille Lacs proud

When those who grew up around the town of Isle back in the day are asked about the Casper family, most refer to the exploits of the four girls —Julann, Patty, Gail and Jill — after all, they were each stellar athletes at Isle High and fine representatives of all that is good about the Mille Lacs area. But James and Donna Casper also had two boys, Tim and John, who it seems most times took a back seat to the four prima donnas. ...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Grand marshals devoted to ‘adopted’ hometown

Often, those chosen Grand Marshals of local Mille Lacs summer festivals are not natives to the area, but people who have somehow found their way to the big lake from other parts of the state and subsequently made a positive impact on their adopted community. That happens to be the story of this year’s Isle Days Grand Marshals, Mark and Becky Bruske. Both born in Minnesota, but separated by hundreds of miles growing up, serendipitously found employment in Isle following high school, fell in love,...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle Days celebration to honor 2 ‘Sweethearts’

Each year the Isle Days festival celebrates the town located in the southeast corner of Mille Lacs Lake. The celebration offers family friendly activities such as inflatables, a Fun Run, parade and a variety of food and beer vendors. This year’s festival will take place from July 8 to July 10. The Isle Area Chamber of Commerce Organizing Committee picks a grand marshal, Hometown Heroes and a Sweetheart or two...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

School board, district staff honored as Hometown Heroes

School district motto: “Empowering learners with lifelong skills to succeed” Isle Public Schools: Herbert S. Nyquist Elementary School and Isle High School on the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs in Isle, Minnesota. Every year, the Isle Days committee nominates a “Hometown Hero” to honor during the festival and with a spot of honor in the Grand Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Main Street. ...
ISLE, MN
Isle, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures VP receives top honor

Dustin Goslin is named Economic Development Professional Of The Year Dustin Goslin (Pam-Mbwit-M’ko), Vice President of Business & Economic Development for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures was recently named Economic Development Professional of the Year at the 2022 Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing & Economic Development Conference. The conference recognized six companies and leaders who represent the best of economic development and whose partnerships and projects have improved the quality...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Strong start to week

A line of rain, high winds, lightning and thunder drove through the Mille Lacs Lake area early Monday morning, June 20, causing power outages, numerous trees blown down and rain ranging from one to four inches depending on what side of the big lake was in the path of the most serious results of the storm.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Region’s colleges offer law enforcement training options

Several of the north central Minnesota colleges offer law enforcement programs for anyone interested in pursuing a career in any of the public safety fields. Central Lakes College in Brainerd offers a law enforcement skills certificate that makes students eligible to take the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Exam. Students who successfully complete the POST exam will be qualified to apply for employment with law enforcement agencies. The college’s...
BRAINERD, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia Days float winner

Onamia Depot Library won first place for floats in the Onamia Days Parade. Sandy Brouillet and Katelyn Dustin displayed popular book covers and balloons to attract attention for the library.
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Band awarded $3.1 million for incubator program

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced on June 21 that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.1 million grant to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Onamia, to construct a new Tribal business incubator to support entrepreneurs. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program. This investment is an example of EDA’s commitment to Indigenous communities, as well as to addressing equity as one of its top investment priorities. This grant will provide a space for...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Grand Forks man charged with domestic assault

On June 23 a Grand Forks, Minn. man allegedly committed assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and two counts of domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint: On June 23, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to a Onamia residence on a report of a shirtless man that had run a vehicle into a house. ...
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle City Council still to act on proposed 4-year mayoral term

The June 14 Isle City Council meeting started off like every other meeting, the intentions of being swift and efficient; two hours and forty one minutes later, it did not feel that way! The meeting opened with an introduction by Mille Lacs County Sheriff candidate, Travis Johnson. Johnson introduced himself and gave the council and public a summary of his history and qualifications. From there, the City Council declared that...
ISLE, MN
Tennis
Facebook
Sports
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia Council okays new mayoral term

In the few days prior to Onamia Days, 2022, the Onamia City Council met for their monthly meeting in its town hall. Several matters concerning the logistics of running the annual summer festival were give discussion time including adequate policing and garbage pickup following the event. Those matters were given the okay with hopes that all would go as planned. Later in the meeting, the Council, after just a few...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

County attorney, sheriff seek summary judgment in court case

Attorneys working on behalf of Mille Lacs County attorney Joseph Walsh and sheriff Don Lorge filed a motion in U.S. District Court June 16, renewing a request for a summary judgment in the case of the county vs. the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The motion asks that the court dismiss the case against them as individuals and establish the county as the party to the lawsuit. In the court...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

