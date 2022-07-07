Isle Play Pickleball

Fun, social and friendly is the pickleball game around town. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

So Isle area pickleball has exploded! And with that, the Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) was recently formed. You should know that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America (35% in 2021). In the last 12 months our Isle group size has nearly doubled.

Our Mission is to further strengthen our community by utilizing pickleball as a source for recreation, entertainment, and social networking.

Our Vision into make Isle a destination location for recreational and competitive players to gather and enjoy friendly competition.

Our Values

Three main values drive our association:

To provide opportunity for players of all skill levels to enjoy pickleball in a friendly, non-threatening environment.

To promote player development using a combination of casual mentoring and structured instruction.

To be deliberate in our efforts to invite participation from beginners and especially our “next generation” of players.

Tournament Time

The Isle Area Pickleball Association is excited to announce our very first tournament. It’s the latest addition to the Isle Days celebration. Come and share in the excitement as both men’s and women’s doubles play at the Isle High School tennis courts on Saturday July 9th, and mixed doubles on Sunday morning.

This tournament is open to all players from novice to advanced players with four brackets to choose from. Go to our website for tournament details and information: islepickleball.com. Or email us at pickleballisle@gmail.com or on Facebook (Isle Pickleball Group)

Both spectators and players are welcome!

So whether you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re a seasoned player who craves the thrill of more competitive play, pickleball offers something for everyone…and how lucky we have this sport in Isle!

Contact pickleballisle@gmail.com for more information, find us on Facebook (IREC Pickleball) or our website: islepickleball.com