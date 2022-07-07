Aitkin County Fair on for July 6-9

Get ready for the 131st annual Aitkin County Fair to be held July 6-9. With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations, 4-H and open class exhibitions and judging, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone.

Creative Activities

Creative Activities has a full schedule of demonstrations and judging open to the public.

Area musical talents will entertain while you browse the exhibits and again this year there will be an “Artist in Residence” to show off their talents. The annual fashion show will wrap up the Saturday afternoon with master of ceremonies Steve Wilson and the music by Christian McShane.

Entertainment

The free stage will have a full line of musical entertainment each day. Wednesday will kick off with the Chicago Tribute Band Duluth Transit Authority performing from 7-10 p.m.; Thursday, the Rince Na Chroi Irish Dancers will perform at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. with local talent; Vern Bishop and Friends at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. and Mike and Jan Cherry at 7 p.m. in the Creative Act building. Friday afternoon Acoustic Smoke will be on stage at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Anthony Miltich will perform on Saturday at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. with the classic tractor parade circling the grounds starting at 1 p.m.

Three nights of races

The grandstands will feature three nights of racing this year. Starting out on Thursday with the popular bus and stock car races, Friday baja races and Saturday will wrap up with Mud Rhythm mega trucks. Hot laps will be at 6:30 p.m. with races to start at 7 p.m. each night.

Midway

Crescent City Amusements midway will be open daily. Rides will open Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

AG olympics

The FFA Alumni group is bringing back the popular Ag Olympics this year in the cattle show arena on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

Exhibits

Exhibits include 4-H and Open Class with all types of livestock. There will be various shows each day with the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Show rounding off the final day. Horses are back on the grounds throughout the entire fair with shows and exhibitions

Fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks will be held at the fairgrounds this year at dusk.