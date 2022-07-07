ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Aitkin County Fair on for July 6-9

By Sharon Dotzler
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

Get ready for the 131st annual Aitkin County Fair to be held July 6-9. With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations, 4-H and open class exhibitions and judging, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone.

Creative Activities

Creative Activities has a full schedule of demonstrations and judging open to the public.

Area musical talents will entertain while you browse the exhibits and again this year there will be an “Artist in Residence” to show off their talents. The annual fashion show will wrap up the Saturday afternoon with master of ceremonies Steve Wilson and the music by Christian McShane.

Entertainment

The free stage will have a full line of musical entertainment each day. Wednesday will kick off with the Chicago Tribute Band Duluth Transit Authority performing from 7-10 p.m.; Thursday, the Rince Na Chroi Irish Dancers will perform at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. with local talent; Vern Bishop and Friends at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. and Mike and Jan Cherry at 7 p.m. in the Creative Act building. Friday afternoon Acoustic Smoke will be on stage at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Anthony Miltich will perform on Saturday at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. with the classic tractor parade circling the grounds starting at 1 p.m.

Three nights of races

The grandstands will feature three nights of racing this year. Starting out on Thursday with the popular bus and stock car races, Friday baja races and Saturday will wrap up with Mud Rhythm mega trucks. Hot laps will be at 6:30 p.m. with races to start at 7 p.m. each night.

Midway

Crescent City Amusements midway will be open daily. Rides will open Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

AG olympics

The FFA Alumni group is bringing back the popular Ag Olympics this year in the cattle show arena on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

Exhibits

Exhibits include 4-H and Open Class with all types of livestock. There will be various shows each day with the Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Beef Show rounding off the final day. Horses are back on the grounds throughout the entire fair with shows and exhibitions

Fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks will be held at the fairgrounds this year at dusk.

Politics
Mille Lacs Messenger

Region’s colleges offer law enforcement training options

Several of the north central Minnesota colleges offer law enforcement programs for anyone interested in pursuing a career in any of the public safety fields. Central Lakes College in Brainerd offers a law enforcement skills certificate that makes students eligible to take the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Exam. Students who successfully complete the POST exam will be qualified to apply for employment with law enforcement agencies. The college’s...
BRAINERD, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle City Council still to act on proposed 4-year mayoral term

The June 14 Isle City Council meeting started off like every other meeting, the intentions of being swift and efficient; two hours and forty one minutes later, it did not feel that way! The meeting opened with an introduction by Mille Lacs County Sheriff candidate, Travis Johnson. Johnson introduced himself and gave the council and public a summary of his history and qualifications. From there, the City Council declared that...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Grand Forks man charged with domestic assault

On June 23 a Grand Forks, Minn. man allegedly committed assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and two counts of domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint: On June 23, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to a Onamia residence on a report of a shirtless man that had run a vehicle into a house. ...
Mille Lacs Messenger

Strong start to week

A line of rain, high winds, lightning and thunder drove through the Mille Lacs Lake area early Monday morning, June 20, causing power outages, numerous trees blown down and rain ranging from one to four inches depending on what side of the big lake was in the path of the most serious results of the storm.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia Days float winner

Onamia Depot Library won first place for floats in the Onamia Days Parade. Sandy Brouillet and Katelyn Dustin displayed popular book covers and balloons to attract attention for the library.
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

County attorney, sheriff seek summary judgment in court case

Attorneys working on behalf of Mille Lacs County attorney Joseph Walsh and sheriff Don Lorge filed a motion in U.S. District Court June 16, renewing a request for a summary judgment in the case of the county vs. the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The motion asks that the court dismiss the case against them as individuals and establish the county as the party to the lawsuit. In the court...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia Council okays new mayoral term

In the few days prior to Onamia Days, 2022, the Onamia City Council met for their monthly meeting in its town hall. Several matters concerning the logistics of running the annual summer festival were give discussion time including adequate policing and garbage pickup following the event. Those matters were given the okay with hopes that all would go as planned. Later in the meeting, the Council, after just a few...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913.

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

