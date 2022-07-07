ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Draft wolf plan update is ready for public review

Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

Plan guides DNR in strengthening wolf conservation and minimizing human-wolf conflicts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes comments through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a draft of Minnesota’s updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation once finalized.

“Wolf conservation is a high priority for the DNR and we expect this updated plan to help ensure Minnesota’s wolf population remains healthy,” said Dr. Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager. “We are asking folks to review the draft and share their thoughts with us.”

The updated plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population, while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves.

The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decision-making about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season.

To learn more about wolves in Minnesota and review and comment on the draft plan, visit the DNR wolf page (mndnr.gov/Wolves).

An informational webinar about the plan will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Registration is required, free and participants will have an opportunity to pre-register to ask questions and comment during the webinar. The DNR expects to finalize the wolf management plan in the early fall.

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
