Public Health

COVID Could Leave People More Susceptible to Other Infections

By David Matthau
 3 days ago
As new omicron variants continue to emerge and infect people, New Jersey medical experts are warning about several diseases that can be hiding in the shadows of COVID. Gemma Downham, the corporate director of infection, prevention, patient safety and clinical risk management at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, said if your body...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

