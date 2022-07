On July 2, New Kensington’s very own Skyy Moore, second-round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs, showed his appreciation for the city where he grew up. Skyy, along with his clothing line company, hosted the inaugural “Summer Slam” basketball tournament, with the proceeds going to our local youth football league. On that Saturday Memorial Park came alive; it was a festive atmosphere and hundreds of people came out to either play or watch the games and the talented players.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO