Haire Campaign received $90,000 in contributions from Halle Corporation, associated businesses and family members. Annapolis, MD - County Executive Steuart Pittman met with more than 350 residents from communities around Two Rivers, Crofton, and Odenton at the Two Rivers Clubhouse and via Zoom last night to discuss updates in the permitting and litigation process over a proposed landfill long opposed by local residents. During the meeting, residents reported that County Councilmember Jessica Haire accepted $90,000 in campaign donations from individuals and LLCs associated with Halle Development, the company seeking to build the landfill.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO