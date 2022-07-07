ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

McConnell briefly floated a national abortion ban. Democrats have seized on that.

By David Catanese
McClatchy DC
McClatchy DC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCZU9_0gXSO6iv00

Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that Republicans could pursue federal legislation to ban abortion everywhere has supplied potent political ammunition to Democrats’ midterm campaign strategy.

The Kentuckian’s brief comments – made during an interview with USA Today in May, prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade – are now being featured in television advertising and messaging of Democratic candidates across the country.

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says a national ban on abortion is possible,” blares a new commercial being run by the Democratic National Committee that clips from TV news accounts.

“Republicans aren’t stopping at overturning Roe,” concludes the advertisement that began airing last week.

In New Hampshire, Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is running for a second term, has fully integrated McConnell into her messaging for weeks.

“It’s going to be critically important this fall for people to understand that Mitch McConnell and my opponents want to pass a national abortion ban,” Hassan told Fox News over the holiday weekend.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the 49-year legal precedent, Hassan quickly produced her own 30-second television spot that advanced the same message: “This decision catapults us backwards. And there are politicians like Mitch McConnell who’ve made it clear that their objective is to ban abortion nationwide.”

On the other side of the country in Nevada, another first-term female Democratic incumbent is similarly wielding McConnell’s words against her Republican opponent.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is dubbing a national abortion ban as central to the “Laxalt-McConnell agenda,” referring to Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who clinched the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in June.

Cortez Masto also placed McConnell in a campaign video about Laxalt’s anti-abortion stance in Nevada, where a poll last fall showed 69% of voters identify as “pro-choice.”

“Adam Laxalt is an automatic vote for Mitch McConnell’s federal abortion ban that would restrict women’s reproductive freedoms across Nevada,” said Cortez Masto campaign spokesperson Sigalle Reshef.

While McConnell welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe, calling it “courageous and correct, ” he clearly wants the central themes of his campaign to return to the Senate majority to be focused on inflation, the crime epidemic and general dissatisfaction with the Biden administration.

During a stop in Florence last week, he intimated an abortion ban would not be a priority if he returns as Senate majority leader next January.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to a local rotary club, McConnell conveyed that even if an outright ban made it through a Republican-led House, the Senate couldn’t muster the votes.

“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for either side to prevail on this issue,” McConnell said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. “So I think the democratic process on this issue is going to work out at the state level.”

“If McConnell says he won’t back a national abortion ban it’s because of the backlash he is seeing from the hyper conservative Supreme Court he helped create,” said Nicole Erwin, Spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates in Kentucky. “McConnell has miscalculated the consequences of this severe invasion of privacy and government overreach.”

Still, distrust of McConnell runs deep in the veins of Democrats, leaving some to believe that his election year rhetoric can’t be trusted once he regains power.

“He and, like, his Federalist Society pals … they’ve been laying the groundwork for this for like 30 years,” said Alyssa Mastromonaco, a former deputy chief of staff in President Obama’s White House, on The Recount podcast. “Mitch McConnell, if he is Senate majority leader, is going to do whatever he can do, to make sure that something, for example, like abortion, is nationally banned.”

In the past, McConnell has contemplated legislating “a right to life of the unborn” if Democrats chose to eliminate the filibuster rule that requires 60 to pass major legislation.

But Max Berger, a progressive activist who worked for Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, said it is McConnell who is more likely to quash the filibuster if Republicans reclaim the majority.

“It’s hard to imagine a more powerful issue to motivate progressive voters, but it’s also important Democrats show they’re fighting as hard as they can,” Berger said of the potency of shrinking abortion rights.

A court temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on abortion, which took effect on June 24, the day the constitutional right for a woman to end her pregnancy was eliminated. The state Supreme Court denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s attempt to enforce a total abortion ban.

But even as the fight shifts to courts and state legislatures, Democrats show no sign of relenting in talking about what McConnell might pursue, given his success shepherding three highly conservative Supreme Court nominees to confirmation through the Trump administration.

One congressional candidate in New York is even using McConnell’s effectiveness as a wedge in his primary challenge to two longtime Democratic incumbents.

“From climate change to gun control to abortion, 1990s Democrats have lost every major battle to 2022 Mitch McConnell Republicans. Doing the same thing for 30 years and expecting a different result is the definition of insan …-incumbency,” said Suraj Patel.

Comments / 183

John Wilson
2d ago

Republican start at all of this about this abortion law by threatening to send women’s to prison if they cross the state line to have an abortion now they are scared people are not going to vote for them now they are trying to blame it all on the Democrat Republican will not take the responsibility for nothing they do they got to blame it on someone that’s why we need to vote blue

Reply(29)
75
Kookaloo2
2d ago

Republicans WANT a national ban. It's been said by more then Moscow Mitch. Republicans need to stop gaslighting, stop denying, and own what they've been trying for..... Oh that's right over 60% of Americans supported Roe and keeping abortions safe and legal.

Reply(12)
50
Who is They?
2d ago

He said the quiet part out loud. While Republicans ridiculed the outrage of Roe just "going back to the states", he mentioned the common agenda. It was never going to stop with simply overturning Roe v Wade.

Reply(5)
36
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Adam Laxalt
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republicans#Usa Today#Democratic#Fox News#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

St. Teresa Has Some Bad News for Republicans

"There are more tears shed over answered prayers than unanswered prayers," St. Teresa of Avila said. Republicans may soon learn just how that works. It used to be that Republican politicians with no fixed views on abortion could pray loudly for an end to Roe v. Wade. They knew that their stances would please abortion foes while not alarming the pro-choice majority. As long as Roe remained a law protecting the right to end a pregnancy, pro-choice voters open to other aspects of the Republican platform could shrug at such candidates.
RELIGION
MSNBC

Republicans help make contraception access a campaign issue

A decade ago, Republicans went after the Affordable Care Act on a variety of fronts, including one that was unexpected. The Democrats’ landmark health care reform package expanded access to contraception, and as regular readers may recall, a surprising number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill had a problem with that.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Trump's 2020 Coup Attempt Could Get Legal Backing

The Supreme Court said it’ll take up a case that could give state legislatures basically unchecked power when it comes to federal elections. We’ve seen that shoddy claim before — it was part of the groundwork for Trump legal adviser John Eastman’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. But now, that coup may have found its legal theory with the right-wing court. Leah Litman and Adam Serwer join Mehdi to discuss.July 6, 2022.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
McClatchy DC

McClatchy DC

Washington, DC
640
Followers
13
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

McClatchy's Washington-based journalists are part of the wider McClatchy network of news professionals who cover the federal government and Congress for all of our newsrooms. The D.C. team’s work appears not only on the McClatchyDC.com digital publication but also across McClatchy's network of news products, from the websites to mobile and tablet apps, and on the printed pages of McClatchy’s 30 newspapers. While located in the heart of D.C., the team aims to cover Washington from an outside-the-Beltway perspective. Working hand-in-hand with McClatchy's newsrooms, the team reports not only about the people who make the decisions in D.C., but with a focus on the citizens of America, who must live with those decisions.

 https://www.mcclatchydc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy