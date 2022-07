OCEAN BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenage lifeguard who was bitten off Long Island by what he believed to be a shark is now speaking out. John Mullins, 17, of Islip says he was in the middle of a training exercise for the lifeguard test on Thursday and was about 100 to 150 feet off Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Just like another lifeguard earlier this week in Smith Point, he was playing the 'victim' in that exercise. That is when Mullins said he felt something on his foot.

ISLIP, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO