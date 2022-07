JOHNSON CITY - Jeffery Lorne Dugger 60, of Johnson City passed away at Johnson City Medical Center on July 6, 2022. Jeffery was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Teddy and Joyce Dugger. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Jeffery proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Just like a Marine, he was loyal and faithful to his friends and family, who he loved dearly. He was always willing to do anything for his family or a stranger and never asked for anything in return. There are not enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was. He was employed at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center until his health required him to retire.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO