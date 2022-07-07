ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Symposium will help educators integrate Fred Rogers' teachings into the classroom

By Maddie Aiken
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Rogers is renowned for the ways he taught and interacted with children — and this July, educators will have the opportunity to glean some of his wisdom during a virtual symposium. Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute in Unity will host the two-day symposium on July 19...

