Elko, NV

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: Adventures Close to Home

One of the best thing about living in northeast Nevada is that you do not have to travel far from home to find adventure! Our region hosts numerous known, and not so well known, spots that are ripe for adventure but easy on the pocket book due to geographical proximity. From alpine lakes in our mountain ranges to reservoirs ripe with fish to miles of ATV/OHV trails, one does not need to look far to find outdoor fun.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $869,000

Welcome to Aspen Ridge. This virtually new home is a feast for the eyes! As you enter this custom home, you are greeted by a grand room that invites the most discriminating buyer. The large fireplace is built-in with custom stonework and 100-year-old barn beams for the mantle. Several transom windows let in extra natural light. The entirely finished basement includes a 20'x35' rec room, gym room, full bath, three bedrooms, and a large storage room. Currently, four rooms are used as bedrooms and two bedrooms are being used as offices. The attached 3-car garage with a utility sink has an area for a workshop. There's also a 24'x48' insulated shop building with a 14-foot door, a 12 'x12' foot room inside, and two 50-amp outlets (one inside, one out) for an RV. The beautifully landscaped rear yard is fenced for privacy and has an uncompromising view of the Rubies. The landscaping outside the fenced yard includes 24 Aspen and 14 Austrian Pine trees. The list goes on and on; please see the extensive lists of builders and 150k+ in owner upgrades since this home was completed in January 2021 available in the documents of this listing.
SPRING CREEK, NV
KUTV

Road Trippin': Explore Elko, Nevada

KUTV — Sarah and General RV went Road Trippin' this week to Elko, Nevada!. Visit Elko for outdoor sports in the winter, hiking in the summer, or a walking tour of downtown. Elko also features unique attractions such as ghost towns, delicious dining, and the oldest rodeo in Nevada.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

New Construction home that sits on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, GOURMET KITCHEN (double oven, microwave, dishwasher, pot filler, flat top electric stove with range hood, & center island), 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and a 20X20 covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, double sink, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion August 2022. Pictures are from Elko Grande 1 & 2 properties. Agent and owner are related.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

New fire south of Elko County

ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to the west and east. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely has burned an estimated 600 acres. It was reported around 11 a.m. Friday.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Credit card ends up in wrong hands

ELKO – A credit card sent to the cardholder’s old address was used to purchase a new iPhone and more than a dozen other items. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was contacted when a cardholder discovered more than $1,500 in purchases on the card that had been sent to their former address in Spring Creek. Some of the charges were made at Walmart, so a deputy obtained surveillance video of the purchases and copies of the receipts.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes: Calf economics

The idea for this column came to me while driving down the freeway. I looked at a group of cows and calves grazing nearby and thought “what are those cows worth?”. So I visited with Jon Griggs, President of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. I asked Jon “what is a cow worth”? It seemed like a simple question and naturally, it received a complex answer. First off, Jon corrected my premise. Ranchers are not in the business of selling cows, they sell calves produced by cows.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Stampede brings Frontier to Elko forefront

ELKO — The Frontier Rodeo Company needs no introduction. Thankfully, one of the most respected stock contractors in the world of professional rodeo has been brought to Elko for the 2022 Silver State Stampede. Established in 1991 by Jerry Nelson, the ranch consists of 10,000 acres of the land...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Former Stampede court members honored this weekend

ELKO – This Sunday at the Silver State Stampede four former rodeo queens will be honored and driven in a horse-drawn wagon in front of the grandstand. Pictures of them in their youth will be projected. These women, who were among the many who held court with the Silver State Stampede, are all in their mid-80s to 90 years old.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Florence "Flossie" A. Black

It is with our heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Florence A. Black. She was surrounded by her earthly family as she left this world to be united with her heavenly family. “Flossie” was born on March 8, 1932, to her loving parents, Joseph and...
ELKO, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe; Eastern Elko County; Northern Nye County - Mojave; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 426, 427, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave, Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Burton the man in the can at Stampede for first time

ELKO — The Silver State Stampede is experiencing a number of firsts this year: first time being a tour stop of the NFR Playoff Series, first time adding $10,000 in each event, first time having Scott Grover as an announcer. The clown is also making his first trip to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony & gross misdemeanor arrests

Tracy J. Desch, 43, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at 733 Carlin Court for residential burglary. Bail: $5,000. Alan J. Rainingbird, 48, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, at the state parole and probation office for violation of probation. Rick M. Robles, 49, of Elko was arrested...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Protestant prayer demonstration

ELKO – Join artist Kristi Lyn Glass for a demonstration on how to use Protestant prayer beads. Glass will present a free demonstration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16 at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. She will have handmade prayer beads for sale, as well as booklets on their history and how to use them.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man sentenced in robbery at Maverik

ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewelry last summer in Elko has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Steven R. Mondragon, 30, will be eligible for parole after...
ELKO, NV

