ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Enough is enough.' DPD, community, mourning the loss of fallen officer shot and killed on Detroit's west side

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers are mourning the loss of a five-year veteran who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Detroit's west side.

The Detroit Police Department said it received calls of a person firing shots in that area around 7:15 p.m..

When officers arrived on scene, one officer was shot by a suspect with a Draco assault weapon, Chief James White said.

That officer has died of his injuries.

The suspect in this case was also shot and killed by the officer's partner.

While officers know what they signed up for, Police Chief James White says it does not make a loss any easier.

Like others in the community, officers expect to go home to their families, but instead, one officer is sitting in a body bag.

“We have an officer and a family with a debt that we can never repay,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said.

"The officers are heartbroken," Chief White adds.

A thick cloud of sadness hovered over Detroit's west side Thursday night as officers fell into each other's arms.

Chief White now asking the Detroiters to put the guns down for the sake of the community and his department.

"Regardless of where you stand or what side of the political aisle you’re on with this issue of gun violence, there’s entirely too much gun violence and now, we’ve got an officer who has paid the ultimate sacrifice, putting his life on the line for you and me," Cheif White said. "Enough is enough.”

Neighbors living close to the shooting scene say it was horrific. They're hoping for a future of peace and respect for human life.

"Come on people, we better than this," one neighborhood resident said.

"This is happening not just to civilians but police officers as you can see, so we need everybody to cooperate right now, this is a cry out for help."

The name of the fallen officer and suspect have yet to be released, but Chief James Whites says the officer came from a family of law enforcement. His father had just recently retired.

Comments / 16

H.I.M. HEBREW ISRAELITE MILK
3d ago

America 🇺🇸 was stolen with violence it's going to go down in violence.. It will change all right but the change will be far worse than it is now!

Reply(3)
8
SNORE A.B.E.
3d ago

If it's not guns it would just be something else. I've been to Iraq, Afghanistan and other parts of the world and America is by far the most violent of them all. I look over my shoulder more here than I did in the warzone. I see why my family left NYC and moved us to the country when we were kids.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

4 injured in shooting in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four men were injured in a shooting in Detroit's Midtown. The shooting happened Friday night on 2nd Ave near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. According to Detroit police, the four men were standing outside the location when an unknown car drove by and fired shots. Police...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in Detroit after wife's death at Southfield home

Southfield police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman whose husband was later found dead in Detroit. About 1 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 21000 block of Avon Lane for a death investigation. Initially, the lead on-scene investigator believed the deceased Southfield woman had passed from natural causes.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
Person
James White
deadlinedetroit.com

Community compassion: Donations pass $50,000 goal for slain Detroit officer Loren Courts' family

More than 870 people touched by this week's ambush shooting that killed a 40-year-old police officer have given over $54,000 to help his widow, son and daughter. "The family needs time to heal and process his loss without having to worry about bills, groceries and other costs," a sister-in-law of Loren Courts posts with a GoFundMe appeal that exceeds its $50,000 goal in under two days.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Shooting#Detroit Police#Detroiters#Violent Crime#Draco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy