Penn, PA

Ranking all eight of James Franklin’s teams at Penn State

By Nick Kreiser
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith now just eight weeks until the Nittany Lions kick off their season at Purdue, we thought it would be fitting to rank all eight of James Franklin’s Penn...

victorybellrings.com

The Spun

4-Star DB Flips Commitment From Alabama To Big Ten Program

In January, four-star defensive back Elliot Washington committed to Alabama. On Friday, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. Washington, a Florida native, has decided to take his talents to Penn State. He announced this move on his Twitter account. "I would like to thank the University of Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead after State College construction accident

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A construction worker died Thursday evening after falling from an open window of a building. State College police were sent to assist EMS at the Days Inn demolition site at 240 South Pugh Street just after 4:30 p.m. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers was also called to the scene where […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Armanini to host license plate replacement event

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini. Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New shops open at former “Calvin House” in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Café Kiros and the Laurel and Stitch Boutique are now open inside the Atlas Furniture Store, formally known as the Calvin House. A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday marked the opening of the shops. Owners say the trio of stores provide a unique shopping experience inside a unique building. Once a […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Fight escalates into stabbing at Treasure Lake camp ground

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man in the neck while camping in Clearfield County. Bart Thompson, 47, was in a fight with the man at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds on Friday, July 1 at 11:09 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Construction Worker Dies after Fall from Former Days Inn in State College

A construction worker died after falling at a hotel demolition site on Thursday afternoon in State College, according to borough police. The individual, whose identity was withheld pending next of kin notifications, sustained fatal injuries after falling five stories from an open window at the former Days Inn Penn State, 240 S. Pugh St.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Free license plate replacement event in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Kerry Benninghoff will be hosting a free license plate replacement event for Centre County residents. Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced he will be hosting the free event on Saturday, July 9, from 8-10 a.m. at Centre Hall Elementary School, 211 N. Hoffer Ave., Centre Hall. If a license plate is […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
#Football Teams#Nittany Lions#American Football#College Football#The Penn State Football
WTAJ

Concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Rich Irvin is hosting a concealed carry seminar in Huntingdon County this July. Irvin is the representative for Huntingdon, Centre, and Mifflin county and will be hosting the event on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at the Trough Creek Sportsman Club. “The seminar will feature Huntingdon County […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DUI checkpoints coming to Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints during the month of August. PSP Troop C in Clearfield said these DUI checkpoints will focus on removing both drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. State police will advertise in advance with signs announcing the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

State police respond to call of armed man near Bald Eagle

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A heavy state police presence in Snyder Township, just north of Tyrone and near Bald Eagle shut down a road for some time Wednesday evening. Troopers were on scene at South Eagle Valley Road in Vail for what they said was a barricade situation. They said no hostages were involved and flash bangs were also reportedly heard around 10 p.m.
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was killed Wednesday morning when his Ford F-150 went head-on into a tractor-trailer in Huntingdon County, state police report. The crash happened July 6 at around 5:33 a.m. when 49-year-old Eric Turner was driving east on William Penn Highway through Smithfield Township. For unknown reasons, Turner, in […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Red Horse Tavern to reopen in July

PLEASANT GAP — After a few months of being closed, the Red Horse Tavern will soon see new life. New owners Chef Victor Visciani and Natalie Valdivia announced on Facebook that they are excited to bring their take on eclectic homestyle cuisine to Centre County. They plan to open in July. Updates can be found on social media.
PLEASANT GAP, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County bridge rehabilitation to start soon

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start for a Cambria County bridge. Starting Tuesday, July 12, on a project that will rehabilitate the existing bridge beginning on Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) over U.S. 219 near the intersection with Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) in Richland Township. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to Mifflin County aircraft crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mifflin County Coroner was called to an ultralight aircraft crash Friday morning, according to Mifflin County Emergency Services. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following information about the accident. “An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in a field near Belleville, Pa., around 10 a.m. local time today. The vehicle […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wrestling escalated into knife attack at Treasure Lake

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Police responded to a call about an assault in Clearfield County on Friday, July 1. The assault, according to the report, took place at the Cayman Landing Camp Grounds at Treasure Lake at 11 p.m. Officers at the scene found that two men were wrestling when it escalated […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Concert benefit to be held for Philipsburg teen battling cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Angel Project is hosting its fifth benefit concert Saturday to help raise funds for a Philipsburg teenager battling neuroendocrine cancer. The Angel Project is a non-profit that was started by the family of Brittany Mock, who passed away from leukemia at age 10. The organization holds these concerts to […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 764

UPDATE: BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, July 8, Allegheny Township Police Department’s Chief, Leo Berg, released the following information relating to Thursday afternoon’s deadly motorcycle crash. Joshua Moyer, 36 of Duncansville was on a motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 764. As Moyer approached the UPS Entrance, a female driver pulled out into Moyer’s […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
