ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Racial healing to top agenda as Episcopalians converge on Baltimore for their 80th churchwide convention

By Jonathan M. Pitts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rdbB_0gXSMeWg00
The Right Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, bishop of Maryland, left, congratulates Darlene Clark as she, Jermaine Glover, behind, and Amanda Talbot, not pictured, receive $30,000 for St. Lukes Youth Center on May 26, 2022, in Baltimore. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Racial reconciliation and healing will be the key issues on the agenda this week when a major religious denomination brings its national convention to Baltimore.

About 120 bishops and more than 1,200 clergy and parishioners will converge Friday on the Baltimore Convention Center for the 80th iteration of the general convention of the Episcopal Church in the United States, the biggest and most important regular gathering of the mainline Protestant denomination. The session will last four days.

Attendees will use the event — as their predecessors have nearly every three years since 1785 — to socialize, worship as a group, and chart the denomination’s course for the coming few years.

Divided into the House of Bishops and the House of Deputies — they’ll vote on a budget through 2024 and elect several officers; consider resolutions clarifying church positions on matters such as abortion rights; and address a range of liturgical questions, such as whether church law should be changed to allow people who aren’t baptized to receive Communion and how to alter a Good Friday reading that suggests Jesus’ crucifixion came at the insistence of “the Jews.”

According to the church’s top official, though, the most important issues discussed will be racial injustice and racial reconciliation: how and why racial discrimination took root in the nation and the church, what harm it has caused, and how Episcopalians can “repair the breach” to which it gave rise.

And, he said, the actions of the Diocese of Maryland on the issue played a role in the city hosting the gathering.

The Most Rev. Michael Curry, once a priest in West Baltimore, is the church’s first African American presiding bishop and 27th bishop overall. He said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun that fundamental tenets of the Christian faith call the denomination to take such actions, no matter how many mistakes it has committed over the centuries.

“Our prayer books say, ‘We have erred and strayed from thy ways like lost sheep,’ and we certainly have,’” Curry said. “The point of acknowledging that is not to wallow in it, but to face our sins and mistakes, then turn together and join hands toward building a new future. That includes connecting across our racial differences and our variety and our diversity without repeating the same old mistakes.”

Curry, 69, served as rector of St. James Episcopal Church in West Baltimore from 1988 to 2000. He was elected at the 2015 general convention to serve a nine-year term as presiding bishop.

The Episcopal Church, a member church of the worldwide Anglican Communion, has about 1.8 million baptized followers in 22 countries and territories, the overwhelming majority of them in the U.S. Its leadership has moved the denomination in an increasingly progressive direction in recent years, confirming the church’s first openly gay bishop in 2003 and approving same-sex marriage in 2015.

The changes have occurred at the same time as a decline in membership — the church claimed more than 3 million members as recently as the 1960s — though reports showed an increase in total donations and pledges in the three years leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.

Church research over the past several decades has shown that Episcopalians were an integral part of the social and economic system of slavery in America. Most early bishops, and many priests and parishioners, enslaved people or took part in the slave trade. Many of the churches were built by enslaved people.

The denomination has grappled for years with how to deal with those facts and compensate for the damage.

It was under Curry’s guidance five years ago that Episcopal leaders launched Becoming Beloved Community, an initiative that provides the church’s 109 dioceses with a framework for anti-racist action. A number of Episcopal dioceses and schools have made strides in the area since then. The Diocese of New York, for example, committed $1.1 million toward future reparations projects. The Virginia Theological Seminary announced its intention to establish a $1.7 million reparations fund. The Diocese of Texas approved a commitment of $13 million toward a racial justice initiative.

The issue has special resonance in Baltimore, the seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, whose leaders began studying the diocese’s complicity in slavery and racism in the 1990s. The Right Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, its 14th bishop and first African American bishop, began accelerating the mission after his installation in 2008.

The diocese began exploring reparations ideas in 2016, decided to fund the cause in 2019, and followed through in September 2020 by creating a seed fund of $1 million for projects aimed at strengthening African American communities. A reparations task force announced the diocese’s first six award recipients in May, distributing checks totaling $175,000.

“We know of our church’s involvement, first of all, in slavery, and we knew that many of our churches were enriched because of that evil institution,” Sutton said at the time. “We also researched into how we as an institution, like all the other institutions in society, benefited materially and financially from the centuries of racial injustice, even after slavery. And that did not sit well with us.”

He compared the idea of financial support for reparations to a lesson “we all learned in kindergarten ― that when you take something from someone that you shouldn’t, you pay it back.”

Curry called Sutton’s leadership in the area “extraordinary” and said it helped persuade the church to bring the convention back to Baltimore. The convention has been held three times in Baltimore, most recently in 1892.

The most recent convention was in 2018 in Austin, Texas. The next is scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024, though one resolution this year calls for church leaders to consider shifting that gathering to a place committed to “equitable access to women’s health care, including women’s reproductive health care.” Kentucky adopted a “trigger law” to ban abortions once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed abortion rights nationwide. However, the Kentucky Supreme Court affirmed Monday a lower-court ruling that blocked imposition of the state ban.

More than 400 resolutions were submitted to church leaders for consideration at this year’s event, and legislative committees have worked for weeks to amend some and consolidate or defer others. Of the hundreds that remain in the mix, several dozen deal with racial reconciliation.

One would set aside about $2 million per year to create and operate a “coalition for racial equality and justice,” an association of individuals and organizations that would study and lead anti-racism efforts. A second would endorse the creation of an independent reparations fund commission, charging it with developing a “sustained, meaningful, tangible response to the historic and ongoing legacy of slavery and the displacement of indigenous peoples in what is now the United States.” Another would call on the church to investigate why its leadership is not “more representative of people of color.”

This month’s gathering is expected to generate about $2.7 million in economic activity for the city, according to Visit Baltimore, an agency that works to attract events to the city.

But the boon could have been bigger. The church had planned to hold the convention over eight days in July 2021, but with the coronavirus sweeping through Baltimore at the time, officials postponed it to this summer.

Then, a spike in coronavirus cases in spring 2022 led church leaders to shorten this summer’s gathering and reduce the usual number of attendees. Time for socializing and worship has been curtailed, nonvoting visitors have been asked not to attend, and the Maryland diocese will have less chance to tout its successes than originally expected.

“We can’t do all the things we had planned on doing. But we’ve got some things that will help people go and learn about the work that’s going on in the diocese and Baltimore,” said Curry, who described his former home as “a great American city.”

The Rev. Randy Callender, rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis, is “elated” to have been elected as one of the four deputies who will represent the Maryland diocese. A longtime member of the Union of Black Episcopalians, which works to strengthen Black voices within the church, Callender is a self-described “church nerd” who has attended several conventions.

But he isn’t just looking forward to taking part in the process. He believes the gathering can help transform his denomination.

“I hope I’ll be able to look back someday and tell my son, and my future kids and grandkids, ‘Your dad was part of a church that took action to repair the hurt and pain that we’ve had in this country for so long,’” he said. “We’re going to start here in the church and make sure we continue that work in our nation.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

I AM MENtality |Boys empowerment organization in Baltimore

I AM MENtality is a Baltimore-based, youth empowerment non-profit organization. Founded by Darren Rodgers in 2016, the organization offers mentoring programs, provides leadership workforce development, and financial literacy services for males 7-18 years of age. Rodgers joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the mission of I AM MENtality and why he...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

JOY Baltimore | Resource center for homeless and runaway youth, young adults

(Just Our Youth) is a grassroots organization committed to ending youth homeless in Baltimore. The organization provides emergency and permanent housing, medical and dental services, community services, vital records and more to homeless, displaced, runaway and LGBTQ youth ages 13-24. New York native, Lonnie Walker is the founder and CEO...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC restaurants (and a Baltimore one) get Historic Small Restaurant grants

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have awarded a total of $1 million to 25 U.S. historic and independent restaurants. The list includes two in the Washington area, and one in Baltimore. This is the second year for the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program. Receiving grants...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Street Renaming to Honor the Rolarks in Southeast

D.C. Council received testimony this week on a bill introduced by Ward 8 Council member Trayon White to rename a D.C. street in honor of Dr. Calvin W. Rolark Sr. and his wife, former Ward 8 Council member Wilhelmina J. Rolark. The 500 block of Foxhall Place SE, where the powerful D.C. couple lived for more than 30 years, will be renamed Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark Way if the bill passes.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopalians#Conventions#Black Church#West Baltimore#Racism#St Lukes Youth Center#The Episcopal Church#Protestant#The House Of Bishops#The House Of Deputies
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby Discusses Election, Her Federal Case And Tension With Police Union

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marilyn Mosby is seeking her third term as Baltimore City State’s Attorney and looking to hold off the same two challengers she beat in 2018. Mosby told WJZ on Friday that she expects to prevail in the federal criminal case against her, which she is describing as “politically motivated.” Her court date is September 19 on charges of perjury and falsifying information on a mortgage application. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong,” Mosby said. “The citizens of Baltimore City will see that for themselves.” Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she announced charges against the officers involved in Freddie...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Monday’s Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor. On Monday night, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system. Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m. Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format: 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Inspector General responds to Baltimore City Schools over grade changing scandal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland’s Inspector General for Education has issued his response to Baltimore City Schools concerning improper grade changing. The IG is reiterating the need for an independent performance audit of Baltimore City Schools. This after the district pushed back when the IG found more than 12,500 failing grades changed to passing over four school years between 2016 and 2020.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Wbaltv.com

Former BPD leader named new deputy mayor for public safety

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Barksdale as the city's next deputy mayor for public safety. The mayor said Barksdale brings a wealth of crime-fighting experience and sense of urgency to the job. "He knows what it takes to make Baltimore a safer place for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joint Law Enforcement Sweep ‘Operation North Star’ Results In 89 Fugitive Arrests, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy