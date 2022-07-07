Baxter Co. Airport Commission meets Thursday

The Baxter County Library will be hosting its second concert in a series of Indoor Summer Concerts Saturday evening at 7:00 with New York Jazz trio The Daniel Bennett Group. Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of his generation’s most original and unpredictable musical voices. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describes Bennett’s music as a mix of “modern jazz and Avant-pop.” Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR and The Boston Globe. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett, “an outspoken voice of hope,” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted Best New Jazz in Hot House Magazine. The trio is currently promoting their 9th studio album, ‘New York Nerve.’ Daniel Bennett Group performs regularly at the Blue Note (NYC), Ronnie Scott’s (London), Tomi Jazz (NYC), and Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Club (LA).

