Germantown, MD

Gunshot victim pulled from burning car after fiery crash in Germantown

By Bethesda Beat staff
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunshot victim pulled from burning car after fiery crash in Germantown. Residents in a quiet Germantown neighborhood rescued a gunshot victim from a burning car Tuesday night. Residents at normally quiet...

Silver Spring man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her. According to charging documents in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Anthony Medrano-Furcal, 22, refused to let his ex-girlfriend out of his vehicle Wednesday after they had an argument. The couple had arranged to meet to discuss the status of their relationship. They talked in Medrano-Furcal’s vehicle on Hardy Avenue, and as the victim was getting out, she dropped her phone on the floorboards, court documents say. Medrano-Furcal allegedly grabbed it and refused to give it back, and then drove off with the victim in the car. He would not stop to let her out of the car, despite her asking several times, court documents say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Heavy rainfall, fallen trees cause traffic delays, flooding in Montgomery County

Parts of Montgomery County, mostly in the southern portion around the Capital Beltway, saw flooding and traffic delays on Saturday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the impact of the storm, which began Friday night and stretched into Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two and a half inches fell by early Saturday, concentrated in the Bethesda and Silver Spring area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Hogan promotes police funding while Elrich also calls for more social services at centennial celebration for county police

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich offered messages that were supportive of police officers, but also reflective of each’s politics, during a ceremony Thursday in Rockville celebrating the Montgomery County police department’s 100th anniversary. Hogan, a Republican, and Elrich, a Democrat, joined police Chief...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again

Montgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again. Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system will soon go back to charging riders after suspending all fares during the coronavirus pandemic. Riding the bus system will continue to be free of charge through July. Beginning Aug. 1, riders will have...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
‘A day of praise’: Historic African American church in Potomac readies for renovation

Latisha Gasaway said she felt emptiness and loss when she looked at the water in the basement of her church three years ago. It was July 2019 and a flash flood significantly damaged the building of the Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac. Members of the church’s congregation were forced to worship elsewhere after county officials deemed the building unsafe, according to a press release.
POTOMAC, MD

