Howard County, AR

Howard County Library summer reading program begins this Saturday

southwestarkansasradio.com
 3 days ago

Howard County Librarian Julio Fuentes wants to remind area primary and elementary students...

southwestarkansasradio.com

magnoliareporter.com

HopePrescott.com : Courtroom filled for Nevada County sesquicentennial celebration

PRESCOTT -- The Nevada County Courthouse filled Thursday morning with people on hand for the Sesquicentennial of Nevada County. Jamie Hillery, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce, said the actual event should have taken last year, but this wasn’t possible. She pointed out the centennial celebration in 1972 was also held a year late due to uncontrollable circumstances. Regardless, people gathered, enjoyed the slide show and year books, while partaking of cake and punch. Quite a few participated in the “burial” of the time capsule, which will be opened 50 years from now.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
fourstatesliving.com

Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown Announces Re-election Bid

On Tuesday, June 7, Mayor Allen Brown announced his re-election bid to over 200 supporters at Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Introduced by Robin Hickerson and preluded by a video showcasing accomplishments during the past 3½ years, Mayor Brown was enthusiastic about his desire to seek a second term as the mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Area residents sentenced to ADC in Howard County Circuit Court

A Nashville man arrested last fall and charged with his 4th DWI, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. 36 year old Orlando White was arrested last November after Nashville police officers said they observed White’s vehicle leave the roadway. Officers said they detected a strong odor of intoxicant coming from White and he reportedly told police he had been drinking. A blood alcohol test administered at the Howard County Jail, showed White’s blood alcohol level at .18, which is more than twice the legal limit. White will also be required to register as a sex offender, as the result of sentencing from another case.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas

There really is no place quite like Hot Springs, Arkansas. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains right in the heart of Hot Springs National Park, the tiny town of Hot Springs is brimming with history, culture, and outdoor adventure!. Fondly known as Spa City, Hot Springs is famous for its healing...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

5 Texarkana Restaurants That Have survived The Test Of Time

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Howard and Pike Counties currently under Burn Bans

A combination of scorching temperatures, winds and very little rain in recent weeks is prompting some Arkansas counties to issue burn bans for the first time this year. Locally, that includes both Howard and Pike Counties. Howard County issued the burn ban on Wednesday, while Pike County officials announced the burn ban on Thursday. The bans were issued to help limit the potential for fires under the present weather conditions.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police locate local man and woman who were reported missing

Carl Jefferson and Debra Nard of Texarkana were found safe on the Texas side of town and informed the officer who found them that they’d been out of town for several days. A neighbor that they had regular contact with had reported them missing after not seeing them for awhile.
TEXARKANA, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas North central Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thiel, or 11 miles southeast of Malvern, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Prattsville Poyen... Jenkins Ferry State Park Thiel... Dogwood Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Brush Creek HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
magnoliareporter.com

Miller County wreck kills young driver

A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community. Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KOSY 790AM

Most Intriguing Celebrities and Entertainers from Texarkana Area

Texarkana has always been a hot spot when it comes to famous celebrities from television, movies, politicians, musicians, and sports figures. You name it Texarkana has been fortunate to produce some pretty big names in the entertainment industry. When we think about famous people from Texarkana will automatically think of...
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Sbarro Now Open in Texarkana E-Z Mart

Sbarro now has a location open in a Texarkana E-Z Mart. The Texarkana Sbarro is located at 6424 Richmond Rd. with another to soon open at the 700 N. Kings Highway location in Wake Village. Sbarro is an American pizzeria chain that specializes in New York-style pizza sold by the...
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Local man charged with DWI following fire at Sonic

Nashville’s Sonic Drive In was damaged in a Friday night incident. Nashville Police Chief Amy Marion said officers and the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Sonic Friday evening around 8:30, for a vehicle on fire. When officers arrived, they located the driver, 62 year old Cedric Stuart, of...
NASHVILLE, AR
KTLO

Four sisters plead guilty to 11.5M fraud case

Little Rock– Four women, all sisters, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Seventy-two-year-old Lynda Charles, of Hot Springs; 74-year-old Rosie Bryant, of Colleyville, Texas; 75-year-old Delois...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KXII.com

McCurtain County crash sends 2 to hospital

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A crash in McCurtain County sent 2 people to the hospital Friday evening. Troopers said it happened after 7 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 259 near Sugarberry Road, north of Broken Bow. A car driven by 18-year-old Lilian Gonzalez of Austin, Texas allegedly failed to...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

