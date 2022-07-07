ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Sea Beast,’ ‘Maggie,’ ‘The Challenge: USA’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This week’s new entertainment releases include Netflix’s “The Sea Beast,” which brings a “Moby Dick”-like tale down to kid size, and the Hulu comedy “Maggie,” in which a professional psychic played by Rebecca Rittenhouse sees her own future and learns she may be in for a rough romantic...

Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Lands Major New Role in Apple TV Series

One former star of the wildly popular Netflix series Ozark is headed to another streaming platform, taking a role in the upcoming Apple TV + series, The Big Cigar. Joining the all-star lineup already set to star in the series is Marc Menchaca. TV fans know Menchaca well as Russ Langmore, the uncle of Julia Garner’s Ozark character, Ruth Langmore.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: The Real Reason Why Ruth Killed Javi in the Show’s Explosive Final Season

Even though “Ozark” came to a dramatic end, we’re still learning more details about the popular Netflix series. The fourth and final season of “Ozark recently came to a jaw-dropping conclusion in April. Despite this, fans still want to know the reasons behind some of the character’s actions. For instance, we understand why Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner, sought revenge for the death of her beloved cousin. Chris Murphy, “Ozark” showrunner, recently revealed why Ruth killed Javi early in the series.
TV SERIES
GMA

'Black Bird' review: You'll hang on in breathless suspense

Just when you think true-crime TV has worn out its welcome, along comes "Black Bird," now on Apple TV+, to revitalize the form with a story so brilliantly acted, written and directed that you'll hang on in breathless suspense for each of its six, heart-pounding, one-hour episodes. It also helps...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

We Are Lady Parts leads South Bank Sky Arts award winners

Channel 4’s joyful and stereotype-blasting sitcom about an all-female, all-Muslim punk band has won the comedy prize at the UK’s most eclectic arts awards. The South Bank Sky Arts awards are unusual in that they reward the entire spectrum of the arts, including pop, opera, television and literature.
THEATER & DANCE
americanmilitarynews.com

Liberals attack new Pratt Navy SEAL show; but public loves it

Amazon’s latest series “The Terminal List” starring Chris Pratt follows Navy SEAL James Reece after he returns home from a dangerous deployment, and while left-wing critics have attacked the show since its release last week, the public has overwhelmingly praised the fast-paced thriller. Daily Beast Entertainment Critic...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Defiance Free Online

Cast: Daniel Craig Liev Schreiber Jamie Bell Alexa Davalos Allan Corduner. Based on a true story, during World War II, four Jewish brothers escape their Nazi-occupied homeland of West Belarus in Poland and join the Soviet partisans to combat the Nazis. The brothers begin the rescue of roughly 1,200 Jews still trapped in the ghettos of Poland.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Longest Night’ On Netflix, About A Christmas Eve Siege At A Psychiatric Prison That Is Holding A Serial Killer

You’ve heard of the “bottle episode” of a show, which usually takes place in one or maybe two locations over a very limited amount of time, like a few hours or a day. But how many “bottle series” have there been? Sure, there’s 24, whose seasons each took place over one 24-hour period. But its locations were all over the planet. A new Netflix series from Spain not only takes place overnight on Christmas Eve, but most of the action takes place inside a psychiatric prison. Talk about being hemmed in… THE LONGEST NIGHT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: At night,...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Netflix Leads Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top 10; Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ Follows Behind

Netflix led Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top 10 in the week of June 6-12, with “Stranger Things” holding onto its top spot and the streamer’s basketball drama film “Hustle” — starring Adam Sandler — coming in second, followed by The CW’s syndicated “All American” in third. Prime Video’s “The Boys” followed behind, with a consistent viewing of just under a billion minutes viewed.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Sprung' Trailer Reunites Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt for Amazon Freevee Series

Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt are back together on screen. This time, the two former Raising Hope stars have reunited for executive producer Greg Garcia’s newest series, Sprung. Set to debut on Amazon Freevee in August, the trailer gives audiences a preview of the COVID-inspired comedy about a group of formerly incarcerated people who come together to use their criminal expertise for good.
TV SERIES
