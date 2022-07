Tim McGraw released his last album, Here on Earth, in 2020. Since then, he’s been fairly quiet on the country music front with the exception of 2021 single “Undivided” with Tyler Hubbard. However, McGraw has been busy in the meantime. He starred in 1883 and has apparently been working on new music since the show’s production wrapped. Recently, Tim let it slip that we’ll be hearing new tunes from him in the near future.

MUSIC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO