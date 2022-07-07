Highest-earning counties in Idaho

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lewis; Nez Perce The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho Southwestern Lewis County in north central Idaho * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles east of Paradise, or 29 miles south of Lewiston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Winchester. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LEWIS COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO