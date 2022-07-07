ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

By James Wesser
 3 days ago
Getty Images

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?

Here is a list of some Pennsylvania laws that you might think are fake, but they are actually legitimate.

A bedroom may not be more than 200 feet from a bathroom

There is a law in the Pennsylvania Code that states that an individual’s bedroom may not be more than 200 feet from a bathtub or shower and a toilet. That probably wasn’t an accident when that was written.

Fortune telling is illegal for personal gain

Title 18 under the consolidated statutes of Pennsylvania states the following:

A person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the third degree if he pretends for gain or lucre, to tell fortunes or predict future events, by cards, tokens, the inspection of the head or hands of any person, or by the age of anyone, or by consulting the movements of the heavenly bodies, or in any other manner

Title 18

So, essentially, it is a crime to tell someone their fortune for any type of personal gain. Bet you didn’t see that one coming.

No purchasing of vehicles on Sundays

This comes from a section in the state’s Board of Vehicles Act. This does not force dealerships to close, however. Buyers and sellers can discuss the potential sale, but they cannot “close the sale on Sunday.” Meaning the customer will have to come in on a different day to complete the sale.

The Act says this regarding the purchasing of vehicles on Sundays:

Being engaged in the buying, selling, exchanging, trading or otherwise dealing in vehicles on Sunday in violation of 18 Pa.C.S. § 7365 which relates to trading in motor vehicles and trailers.

BOARD OF VEHICLES ACT. Act of Dec. 22, 1983

Catching fish with your bare hands is illegal

According to Title 58, Chapter 63 of the Pennsylvania Code, you can only catch fish using a line or hook.

The code also goes into what kind of bait you can use while catching a fish:

It is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish (Carassius auratus), Comets (Carassius auratus), Koi (Cyprinus carpio) and Common carp (Cyprinus carpio) as baitfish while fishing.

§ 63.44. Illegal baitfish.

So you may want to hold off on buying that car on Sunday or impressing your friends by catching a fish with your bare hands!

