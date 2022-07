The Gabby Petito Foundation awarded their first annual scholarship to Bayport-Blue Point Class of 2022 graduate Katherine LaFountain for $1,000. Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito and president of the foundation, said that the graduating student chosen for the scholarship would be an individual who “embodied Gabby’s spirit through a love for the arts. We decided on this based on our recent tragedy, and Gabby’s free spirit and love for all things art.”

BLUE POINT, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO