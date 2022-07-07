Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend July 8-10 and beyond

In October of 2021, I moved back home to West Michigan from San Antonio with my wife Lindsey. After almost six months we were finally able to find a house and move in. We're still in the process of unboxing our things and the boxes were starting to pile up so in an effort to try and help other people that are getting ready to move my wife suggested we post the boxes we will no longer need online.

