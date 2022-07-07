ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend July 8-10 and beyond

By Amy J. Parrent
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The Art of Reincarnation – Mixed Media Workshop: 1-4 p.m. July 9, Art Reach of Mid Michigan, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, artreachcenter.org. • July Art Adventure: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., July 11 – July 15, Art Reach, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant....

Huron Daily Tribune

$3.5 million Midland Fair Equestrian Center opens

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 Midland leaders and Michigan equestrian enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the launch of the new Midland Fair Equestrian Center on Friday morning. The Midland County Fair's four-season equestrian center will have the potential to serve the entire equestrian...
MIDLAND, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Jackson Brady, 25, owns businesses in Sanford and Midland

Jackson Brady, 25, is the owner of Jack’s Hometown Pizza in Sanford, located at 245 W. Saginaw Road, next to the post office. It's a pizza and sandwich shop featuring a unique side, picklebread, a favorite in Sanford. Jack’s has eight employees. Brady also owns Poppy’s Place, a restaurant on M-20 just west of Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Mecosta County Fair Demo Derby to bring evening of destruction

BIG RAPIDS — The annual night of destruction will once again wrap up the Mecosta County Free Fair next week with the demolition derby. Over 40 cars are entered for a night of racing, ramming and bending of sheet metal. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds' grandstands, fans will get to watch drivers from across the state battle on the dirt for a chance at victory.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Entertainment
Politics
Arts
My Magic GR

Did You Know About This FREE Kent County Service?

In October of 2021, I moved back home to West Michigan from San Antonio with my wife Lindsey. After almost six months we were finally able to find a house and move in. We're still in the process of unboxing our things and the boxes were starting to pile up so in an effort to try and help other people that are getting ready to move my wife suggested we post the boxes we will no longer need online.
KENT COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Father attacked in front of his 7-year-old daughter on the Muskegon River over the holiday weekend

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Cassie McClain is holding her 7-year-old daughter a little tighter these days after she witnessed her father get assaulted over the holiday weekend. “She breaks down at night, and she’s mad,” said McClain with tears in her eyes. “She’s real mad. She doesn’t understand. At one point she asked me ‘Why did God let their parents have babies like this? Why do bad people happen?’”
MUSKEGON, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Worker dies in accident at Gerber industrial plant in Michigan

A worker died in an accident on Thursday at the Gerber Product Company factory in Fremont, the city's Chief of Police Tim Rodwell said in a press release. The factory worker was repairing a production line when the accident happened around 2 p.m., Gerber's parent company Nestle said in a statement.
FREMONT, MI
Morning Sun

Future of puppymill dogs uncertain as female births puppies

The number of dogs in the Isabella County Animal Shelter increased by seven this week, even as the county prosecutor remains mum over the future of the animals. A social media post from the Humane Animal Treatment Center on Wednesday announced the birth of eight puppies to a dog named Dumpling, who was rescued last week at a Wise Township puppy mill.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots to rock Soaring Eagle

Soaring Eagle Casino will host a night of classic rock at 8 p.m. Saturday July 9, starring The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots and Mac Saturn. The Black Crowes emerged in 1990, just when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts. The Atlanta band gave the rock genre a swift and much needed kick with their debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker.” Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way and selling out shows around the world.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

