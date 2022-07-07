ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCPalm opens main Treasure Coast newsroom near former office in downtown Fort Pierce

By Laurie K. Blandford, Treasure Coast Newspapers
I’m biased. I’m supposed to be an objective reporter, but I can’t help it in this case.

I believe our newspaper’s new newsroom headquarters is back where it belongs — in downtown Fort Pierce.

That’s because TCPalm /Treasure Coast Newspapers — comprised of the St. Lucie News Tribune, the Indian River Press Journal and the Stuart News, with two other offices in Stuart and Vero Beach — originally started in the Sunrise City.

Let me explain, using the words of a bygone editor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QalC1_0gXS9UVC00

One of the best sources of local newspaper history is “Miley’s Memos” by Charles S. Miley, named after his weekly column in the late 1970s.

Miley moved from Mississippi to Fort Pierce in 1914, served in the Army during World War I, studied in Paris and then returned to his job at the Fort Pierce News Tribune as a reporter, according to the St. Lucie County Historical Society. He became the newspaper’s city editor in 1925 and worked there for 62 years.

In addition to his “memos” about the early history of St. Lucie County, his legacy includes helping to establish a community college here and serving as a trustee on the board of what is now Indian River State College. The college’s learning resource center on the main campus on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce is named in his honor.

The weekly Fort Pierce News was established in 1903, two years after the city was incorporated, according to his book. The competing weekly newspaper, the St. Lucie County Tribune, was established in 1905 when the county was founded. The two merged in 1920 to become the Fort Pierce News Tribune.

In his book, Miley wrote:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuOqM_0gXS9UVC00

“The Tribune was located in a two-story wooden building on South Second Street just across from the courthouse. The second story was occupied by the Wilson family.

“The equipment consisted of one linotype (No. 8, as I recall), a flatbed press for newspaper and jobwork, a Chandler & Price job press, and assorted type faces and other equipment, all housed in the one open room with a counter across the front to form a front ‘office.’

“There was one telephone, which hung on a post. Calls were made through the operator, of course — and if you wanted to, you could have quite a chatty conversation with her while making the call.

“There were six or eight employees altogether, including the Wilsons. I was the lone full-time reporter, and was to cover all public and club meetings and general news events.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgniF_0gXS9UVC00

At some point, the newspaper moved to Atlantic Avenue, directly across the street from where I sit today in our new office at 110 S. Second St.

In the 1980s, the newspaper moved again to a building at 600 Edwards Road, which was special to me. My dad was part of that building’s construction crew, and it’s where I had my post-college interview to start working for the newspaper in 2008.

By then, it had become part of Treasure Coast Newspapers. Scripps, which owned the Stuart News, bought the News-Tribune from Freedom Communications, as well as the Press Journal from the Schumanns.

Scripps consolidated offices as it formed one news operation to service the three counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHESt_0gXS9UVC00

I didn’t hide my disappointment when we sold the Fort Pierce building and moved the staff to our former Stuart office in 2014, leaving my hometown indefinitely.

Sure, we had the printing plant off Interstate 95 in St. Lucie West, where we moved the main Treasure Coast newsroom in 2020 after selling the Stuart office — but only for three weeks before the coronavirus pandemic sent us home. Still, western Port St. Lucie just isn’t the heart of St. Lucie County to me.

I was sad when we sold the printing plant this year , but I couldn’t hide my excitement when our new company, Gannett, gave us the OK to look for a new newsroom — not only in Fort Pierce, but in its thriving downtown.

A few minutes into the tour with our real estate agent, I fell in love with the location: a small, second-story space on South Second Street. It’s across from the Sunrise Theatre and next to The Fort Steakhouse in a building that’s exactly 100 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDbse_0gXS9UVC00

It opened in 1922 as the St. Lucie Bank, said building owner Steve Tarr.

During the 1920s boom and bust, the Fort Pierce Bank closed, but the St. Lucie Bank was kept open by Edwin Binney, creator of the Crayola crayon. He deposited a large amount of capital and put up collateral to secure bank loans.

The building later became Sun Bank and then SunTrust Bank before it briefly was the sales and construction office for the developer of the Renaissance building. The second-floor space has been vacant since Tarr bought the building in 2015.

“We were thrilled to get TCPalm as one of our anchor tenants to bring some additional notoriety to the downtown,” Tarr said.

That historical aspect is important to me.

I’m a Fort Pierce native. I'm almost third generation; my paternal grandma, Barbara, moved to Fort Pierce when she was 9 years old. My dad, Larry, was born here. My mom, Pam, moved here when she was 5 years old. My brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Joanne, were born here and are raising their three kids here.

It’s my home, and I take immense pride in being born and raised in Fort Pierce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwybe_0gXS9UVC00

The city gets a bad reputation because of negative happenings that make the news, but don't shoot the messenger. It’s up to the city’s leaders and citizens to take back its reputation.

My job as the Treasure Coast’s entertainment reporter, focusing on food and fun, indirectly helps.

Our move to open TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers’ main newsroom in downtown Fort Pierce directly helps.

TCPalm/Treasure Coast Newspapers

Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter and columnist dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Follow her on Twitter @TCPalmLaurie and Facebook @ TCPalmLaurie . Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm opens main Treasure Coast newsroom near former office in downtown Fort Pierce

