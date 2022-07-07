Any local candidate for school board or for county, state or national office running in the 2022 general election may submit one column of no more than 500 words for publication online and in print as space allows. Candidate columns must be submitted no later than Sept. 26 to be considered for publication before the start of absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election.

All columns by candidates will be published as submitted, without editing by The Journal & Courier for spelling or grammar. Columns must not include false, defamatory or potentially libelous statements.

Candidate columns will be available to read online for free, with or without a J&C subscription.

Anyone local who is not a candidate may submit one election-related letter of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication. Election-related letters must be submitted no later than Sept. 19 to be considered for publication before the start of absentee voting. Priority will be given to letters addressing either the election or candidates in terms of specific issues.

Letters must include the writer’s name and city or town of residence, and contact information (the latter for verification purposes, not for publication).

As with candidate columns, letters must not include false, defamatory or potentially libelous statements.

All columns and letters to the editor must be submitted by email to jcnews@jconline.com to be considered for publication.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: How candidates and voters can share their opinions before the 2022 general election