Affordable building getting harder: 3 new Monroe County families get keys to Habitat homes

The young Bloomington woman’s voice broke and she held back tears. She pressed her lips together and glanced up at her husband, who smiled at her in support and used an umbrella to shield her from the hot sun.

Estefania Mogollon-Arevalo, 25, and Andres Baez-Vega, 28, had just become homeowners in Bloomington, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and help from local volunteers and builders who guided the couple as they completed their combined 500 hours of “sweat equity.”

On a recent Friday evening, Mogollon-Arevalo clutched a microphone as she stood in front of three new Habitat houses near the B-Line Trail, south of 11th Street. She tried to thank all the volunteers, but emotions overwhelmed her and forced her to pause her speech for a few seconds.

She continued, first in Spanish, then in English, to convey to the volunteers, builders and Habitat officials that the home meant much more than simply shelter.

“What we are building here means something very important for us,” she said. “It is our most beautiful dream. And all of you are making that possible. … May God return to you with many blessings everything you have done for us.”

Baez-Vega said after the ceremony that the volunteers provided not just physical help but also technical know-how.

“We didn’t know anything about construction,” he said.

From safety and stability to a way to build assets for themselves and their two children, the couple — and the owners of the other two homes — are gaining an enormous opportunity, said Wendi Goodlett, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County.

“It completely changes the trajectory of their lives,” she said.

Mogollon-Arevalo agreed.

“This is the most important step for us,” she said.

Mogollon-Arevalo, a Venezuela native, and her husband, of Colombia, fled violence and political strife in Colombia about four years ago and settled in the Bloomington area because of family nearby. She works as a product builder at Boston Scientific , while her husband is a machine operator at Baxter .

The local Habitat’s home building slowed during the pandemic, but the organization has eight homes under construction now.

Nathan Ferreira, the organization’s director of land development and construction, said he hopes to push the number back up to 14 per year.

Greater need for affordable housing

The additional homes are sorely needed: In its most recent application window, which ended July 1, the local Habitat organization received 50 applications, more than double the number it received in each of the last three periods. Habitat accepts applications typically twice per year.

Demand for Habitat homes is increasing in part because local rents are rising faster than incomes: The Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies reported last year that nearly six in 10 renters were considered “cost burdened,” which means they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. About 4 in 10 are considered “extremely cost burdened” as they spend more than half of their income on housing.

For people who own a home, about 2 in 10 are considered cost-burdened, according to the center. Roughly two-thirds of local residents are renters.

According to the center, the median renter household had an income of $26,700 and while the median annual housing costs were $930 a month or $11,280 annually.

Local residents can qualify for a Habitat home so long as their income is between 25% and 80% of the area median income. The maximum amount a family can earn depends on family size: A family of two could qualify with annual income below $54,600. A family of five can earn no more than $73,750. You can find a chart at tinyurl.com/2s3bjdx2 .

Habitat homes measure between 900 square feet for a two-bedroom home to 1,400 square feet for a house with five bedrooms. Clients have some customization options for flooring, kitchen cabinets and exterior paint.

Habitat officials said building the homes, even with lots of volunteer labor and some donated materials, is getting more expensive.

Before the pandemic, Habitat budgeted $85,000 for materials per house. That figure has jumped to $105,000. Before the pandemic, the organization budgeted $30,000 for infrastructure such as water and sewer connections as well as city-required work such as sidewalks. That part of a house now costs $50,000. The price of lots varies, but Habitat officials said $40,000 for a lot is not unusual.

That means Habitat homes can easily cost $200,000, even though they don’t come with even a single garage. The figure also excludes labor, which a local builder said can add another $100,000.

Ferreira said Habitat also is being affected by the pandemic-induced labor constraints. Normally, its Builders Blitz event takes about two weeks, but because builders are busy and understaffed, the organization has stretched the event to eight weeks.

Building materials costs up 38%

Craig Bailey, co-founder of Bailey Weiler Design + Build , said he has seen materials costs jump 38% since March 2020, with labor costs not far behind.

“It’s just a challenge to get to the price where people are able to build affordably,” he said.

His construction company builds about four homes a year but generates about half its revenue from remodels and additions, which have gotten more popular during the pandemic.

He said he got involved with Habitat years ago to give back to the community.

“It’s a way to really change … a family’s life, to give them the safety and stability of a home,” he said.

Having professional construction workers on site also speeds the home building process, Bailey said, and they can provide some leadership for framing, trim, carpentry or whatever gaps remain. That means homeowners don’t have to worry about a leaking roof or uneven floors and instead can focus on their children or work or studies.

The new house of Mogollon-Arevalo and Baez-Vega still needed some work after the recent ceremony, but the new homeowners hoped to move in soon.

Mogollon-Arevalo told the volunteers and Habitat officials that she and her husband have for months discussed how they would decorate the home and what color schemes they would use for the bedrooms of the two children.

“We can assure you that it’s much more beautiful than how we imagined it,” she said.

Boris Ladwig is the city government reporter for The Herald-Times. Contact him at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Affordable building getting harder: 3 new Monroe County families get keys to Habitat homes