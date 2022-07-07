ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

World Chocolate Day: 11 ways to celebrate deliciously in the Wilmington area

By Allison Ballard, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

Few foods are so widely appreciated, it’s almost ubiquitous. Pizza is a good example, and so is chocolate. In fact, who really needs a reason to celebrate all things theobroma cacao AKA food of the gods?

Still, there are days devoted to the sweet – and not just Valentine’s Day. In the U.S., National Chocolate Day is Oct. 28. Why wait, though, when World Chocolate Day is July 7. It's also said to commemorate when the South American plant was first introduced in Europe. Although eating and drinking chocolate dates back thousands of years, many forms of chocolate sweets, like bars, were born in European countries.

We thought it would be a great occasion to showcase some of the wondrous chocolate creations that can be found in the greater Wilmington area. Of course, we know there are many, many others. Did we miss your favorite? Email aballard@gannett.com to let us know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hd0fs_0gXS9Dk500

Apple Annie’s Bake Shop

When we asked for your favorite local chocolate treats, this longtime local bakery was one of the first recommendations. In this case, they were singled out for their Florentines, delicate lace cookies with a generous coating of chocolate. Details: https://www.appleanniesbakeshop.com/ , locations in The Forum and University Square Mall in Wilmington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARHVw_0gXS9Dk500

The Bento Box

This sushi bar and Asian restaurant offers a wide variety of dishes from Japan, China, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as an appealing selection of desserts. Our readers especially love the Chocolate Pot Stickers, with a Belgian dark chocolate truffle wrapped in a crispy wonton. We agree! Details: https://www.bentoboxsushi.com/ , 1121 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington.

Burry Chocolates

This family-owned candy shop and bakery in Hampstead is known for coating just about anything in chocolate, from fruits and berries to graham crackers and caramels. According to fans, the dark chocolate mints and chocolate-covered pineapple are especially delicious. Details: https://burrychocolates.com/ , 21572 US-17, Hampstead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bL0F_0gXS9Dk500

Carolina Candy Company & Gifts

Look for sweets and toffee, as well as other gourmet products made by small businesses around the country at this local shop. They're also great for having special holiday concoctions suited to the season. When it comes to chocolate, their dark chocolate toffee with pecans is a winner. Details: https://carolinacandy.com/ , 1045 S. Kerr Ave., Wilmington.

Chocolate and S'more

This is a new addition to the food/beverage truck scene. They started with chocolatey beverages, coffee drinks and teas. But owner Shelia Hall has now added gourmet s'mores. The Stars and Stripes S'more, with N.C.-made blueberry jam, strawberries, toasted marshmallow and milk chocolate on a graham cracker, debuted for the July 4th holiday in Southport. Details: https://www.facebook.com/chocolateandsmore , Brunswick County-based, but travels throughout the region.

The Green House

From day one, Wilmington's vegan fine dining restaurant knew they had a winner with their Dark Chocolate Cake, which also happens to be gluten-free. Throughout their first year, it's changed a little with different seasonal accouterments, but the cake is still a favorite of the dessert menu. Details: https://www.thegreenrestaurant.com/ 1427 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sD51y_0gXS9Dk500

The Little Dipper

Sometimes simple is best when it comes to chocolate. Do you need more than just a large bowl of melted chocolate and assorted dippers? The answer is no. But it can be difficult to figure out which melted bowl is the best for the occasion. Melted or dark? Do you add peanut butter, caramel or marshmallow fluff? The answer is yes. Details: https://www.littledipperfondue.com/ , 138 S Front St., Wilmington.

Mon Âme Chocolate & Wine Bar

It's really the best of both worlds at this spot in downtown Wilmington, also known as the MAC Wine Bar. Not only is it a great spot to pick up a bottle or two, but you can also enjoy a glass at the bar, or outdoor patio. The house-made chocolates come in four flagship flavors: Aztec (with cinnamon, star anise and chili), Salted Caramel, Mocha and Bourbon. Details: https://www.macwinebar.com/ , 19 S 2nd St., Wilmington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUSAX_0gXS9Dk500

Nancy Jo's Homemade Bakery

This bakery makes a variety of cakes, pies and other delights. One of their specialties, though, is the 12 Layer Chocolate Cake, a variation of the 'little layer' cakes you can find around the South. It's thin discs of yellow cake slathered with a cooked fudge icing. And the bakers will often make 70 or so of them a day. Details: https://www.facebook.com/NancyJosHomemadeBakeryOKI , 8600 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island.

Rooster & The Crow

This Southern restaurant in downtown Wilmington has become well-known for many of its dishes, like fried chicken and brisket. There's also a lot of love for their Flourless Chocolate Torte, a dense-and-decadent dessert drizzled with chocolate syrup, whipped topping, strawberry and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Details: https://www.roosterandthecrow.com/ , 225 S Water St., Wilmington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROj7S_0gXS9Dk500

Topsail Pie Company

This bakery is a relative newcomer to the area and only opened at the end of May. But it's already earning rave reviews for its sweet and savory pies, as well as its selection of cookies, cakes and more. Early favorites are the chocolate coconut pie, the chocolate ganache cake with strawberries, and the peanut butter pie with a thick layer of chocolate. Oh, and the brownies. Details: https://www.topsailpiecompany.com/ , 328 N. Topsail Drive, Surf City.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: World Chocolate Day: 11 ways to celebrate deliciously in the Wilmington area

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

