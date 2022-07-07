ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Show Your Home: A luxe Gulch penthouse at 600 12th Ave. S.

By Rebecca Treon
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

The Gulch, a neighborhood just blocks away from the hustle and bustle of downtown was developed as a walkable oasis full of restaurants, shops, and paved greenways, and perched 200 feet above it all, the extraordinary penthouse at 600 12th Ave. S. offers a bird’s eye view of downtown and beyond, with wraparound glass walls offering views of every direction.

Originally designed to be four separate penthouse properties, this bespoke residence spans half of the building’s 22nd floor, with 3,055 square feet in the main residence and an additional 1,160 square feet in the guest suite.

Joe Barker, who was instrumental in the development of the neighborhood, worked with architect Seab Tuck of Tuck Hinton and interior designers William Peace and Julie Witzel to create a fully furnished, turnkey residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5aRD_0gXS9CrM00

Michelle Maldonado, Nashville founding agent at Compass Real Estate, will have the property listed for $7.95 million when it hits the market on July 7 and says that the penthouse was intentionally designed and is one of a kind.

“It’s so rare to find a place like this that is so much more than just a place to live – every finish and vantage point is like a gorgeous puzzle piece,” she says. “It’s really designed to be a space for life, with expansive 360-degree views. The space is an experience in itself, like a gallery showcasing design, but it is so subtle.”

Crafted from onyx concrete with a floating walnut chimney, the rectangular fireplace acts as an anchor to the open floor plan, flanked by the library on one side and the open living room, kitchen and dining spaces, on the other, all surrounded by floor to ceiling windows offering views of Nashville on all sides. The furniture was designed specifically for the space and provides luxe comfort without distracting from the view, which offers the feeling of floating on air. Adding to this feel is one of three terraces, which allow you to step outside and really have the feel of being above the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3NXL_0gXS9CrM00

In the library, three-dimensional custom walnut shelving exhibits books and curios in various alcoves, including an automated art display that moves away to reveal a television. Like the rest of the space, it’s designed with entertaining in mind and is perfect for events and gatherings of all sizes. The kitchen features a 15-foot island with seating for six and German-engineered Gagganeau appliances, providing everything necessary for casual dining and gourmet meals alike. An art wall separates the kitchen from the dining room, which has seating for eight.

Behind magnetized walnut doors in the owner’s suite, the primary bedroom features a 34-foot terrace with French doors that overlooks the swimming pool 13 floors below with a stunning panoramic view of downtown Nashville. (Sharp eyes will also notice the skyline etched craftily into the woodwork.) The primary suite also features a fireplace, a concealed media center, and custom millwork makes up art niches, side tables, and the king-sized bed platform and headboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qb2HX_0gXS9CrM00

Separating the bath and sleeping space are two spacious walk-in closet spaces with dressing rooms, all outfitted in custom milled walnut. The master bath is a spa-inspired retreat with a custom-made black oval soaking tub with floor to ceiling windows. The shower and double vanity (with levitating Dorn Bracht faucets and a mirror that reflects the city skyline) are flanked by separate water closets, each with its own Toto Neorest toilet. The walk-in shower is lined with Anne Sacks black penny tile and features a multi-head shower for a luxe bathing experience.

With the turn of a latch, the guest suite can be as private or as open as you choose. Adding an additional 1,200 square feet of space, it wraps around the southwest corner of the penthouse and has a western facing balcony that’s the perfect place to watch the sunset. This space features lighter floors and finishes than the owner suite, a full kitchen with touch latch cabinetry and an 8-foot Caeserstone slab island. The dining nook seats eight guests at a limited-edition Saarinen tulip table. The bedroom features automatic blackout shades, a walk-in closet with laundry, a limestone bath with a sunken Zuma tub and a separate shower.

This singular penthouse residence is a jewel in Nashville’s real estate crown, making it the ideal home for someone who loves entertaining in an artfully crafted space that leaves no detail overlooked.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Show Your Home: A luxe Gulch penthouse at 600 12th Ave. S.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Ex-George Jones museum building fetches $28.5M

The downtown building housing the closed The George Jones museum, restaurant and bar has sold for $28.5 million — only seven months after it changed ownership hands for $21 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the three-story brick building — located...
NASHVILLE, TN
travelnoire.com

How To Spend One Day in Nashville

Nashville is the capital city of and the birthplace of country music. Many celebrities like Lark Voorhies, Sheryl Crow, Young Buck, and Billy Ray Cyrus call the city home. But even if you’re not a fan of country music, Nashville still has plenty of things for you to enjoy.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations

The longstanding bbq joint, Whitt’s announced it will close two locations. In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).” The Antioch location opened in 1978 at 1800 Antioch Pike. Whitt’s also shared, “This was […] The post Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
CHARLOTTE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Luxury resort Southall to open in September

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southall luxury resort is preparing to open in September as tourism runs rampant in the mid-state. In the 1800s, there was a train stop in the Southall community. Now, it’s home to Southall Farm and Inn, where construction is full steam ahead. Farm...
987thebull.com

Morgan Wallen To The Rescue

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) A young Louisiana boy just wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

MUSIC CITY SKINNY | JULY 8, 2022

Get a Taste of Authentic Jamaican Jerk and Caribbean Food at the Music City Jerk Festival (Davidson County Source) Come out to Nashville’s Music City Jerk Festival on Saturday, July 9th from 12:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Walk of Fame Park (121 4th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203). Enjoy the tantalizing flavors of authentic Island cuisine while basking in the atmosphere rich with Culture from the Tropical Islands of the Caribbean, Experience The Caribbean Summer jam Block Party Featuring Live from New York’s HOT97 FM Massive B sound Featuring Bobby Konders & The Crew.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulch#Penthouse#Kitchen Design#Luxe#Spa#Housing List#Compass Real Estate
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Debuts Logo on New Building

If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Lofts at Gateway Commons

Congratulations to The Lofts at Gateway Commons for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 7th at 4pm. The Lofts at Gateway Commons is located at 2130 Medical Center Parkway (just behind Cajun Steamer and West 22 Taco), Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-648-1638.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Tennessee swimmer launches fashion label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For millions of people, getting dressed or undressed is not a complex task. However, for thousands of others, it can seem like an impossible challenge. That’s an issue one former Vol is tackling. This adaptive fashion line has been years in the making for Mary...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

29-year-old Sarah Flowers charged with DUI after her vehicle crashed into a donut shop in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. 29-year-old Sarah Flowers was charged with DUI after her vehicle slammed into a donut shop early Friday morning in East Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at about 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee on Main Street [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy