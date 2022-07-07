County council approves funding to help combat drug addiction

The Morgan County Council approved funding from a grant which will be used to fund some of the county's drug programs.

The money, more than $72,000, comes from the drug free community fund.

The recipients are:

MCSAC Contact salaries, $18,010

Morgan County Boys and Girls Club, $4,500

Stability First - Magdalene House, $7,755

Well Spring - Homeward Bound, $7,755

Youth First, $5,000

Churches in Mission, $5,000

Morgan County Solid Waste, $1,010

Martinsville Youth Development, $5,000

Canine Purchase, MC Sheriff's Department, $18,010

Council members asked about the funds being sent to the solid waste agency. That money helps pay for the drug take back program held during the two tox away days held each year in the county.

Waverly Road paving

The council approved a transfer of around $745,000 to pay for the resurfacing of Old State Road 37, which runs through Waverly.

The road has been somewhat torn up due to the construction of the sanitary sewer system and other work in the area.

The total cost of the work is around $1.5 million.

Coroner speaks

Morgan County Coroner Mike Ellis gave the council an update on the second quarter numbers for his department.

During the period of April to June, Ellis responded to 32 calls for service.

Ellis said he has also responded to non-coroner calls due to the family not having plans to deal with the loss of a loved one.

Ellis said he will transport their loved one to the morgue until they can make their arrangements.

Ellis said he felt it was a part of his job to help people in their time of need.

Finally, council members made plans for the 2023 budget sessions.

The council is planning dates to meet for workshops and to meet with department heads and elected officials.

Morgan County Auditor Dan Bastin is working on the numbers for next year.

The next scheduled meeting of the Morgan County Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, in the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

Solid waste meeting

Members of the Morgan County Recycling Board also met Tuesday morning.

Director Erick Kivett presented his proposed 2023 budget for the board's approval.

As presented, the budget for 2023 will be around $401,000.

Kivett said the cost for this year for removing the recycle bins has gone up.

Best Way, which removes the bin at Morgantown three times a week, has increased its price by $7,000.

Ray's Trash, which removes the bins at Martinsville, Mooresville, Monrovia, Eminence, Paragon and Brooklyn, is planning at least a 10% increase next year.

here are several reasons for the budget's increase.

Those increases, Kivett said, are mainly due to the cost of fuel.

The board is in discussions with the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville to put recycling bins at the high school.

Kivett said if that does happen, he will need more time to maintain those sites.

He is asking his hours go from 35 per week to 40 hours per week. His proposed salary will be around $60,000 per year.

Kivett said if the county makes the recycle board a department under the county, the county will pay his insurance and other costs. If they stay as a board, the budget would have to increase by around $40,000 to cover those costs.

After discussing the matter, the board approved the proposed budget for 2023. The budget will now go to the county council for discussion and formal approval.

Other business

Kivett said the Tox Away Day in Mooresville had 618 cars come through the line.

He said that number was down a little from last year. The amount the county is charged is based on the number of cars that come through the line.

Kivett said based on the number of vehicles, the cost to the board will be around $26,000.

Kivett said the county highway department delivered stone to the Monrovia recycle site. He said the department spread it out, which saved the district money.

The board only received one bid for work at the Morgan County Jail recycle site and decided to table that bid until the next meeting.

Kivett said he had received around 2,500 stickers to give out during the Morgan County Fair.

He has also come up with a logo for the district.

Rex Recycles, a raccoon, will be the logo for the district. The logo shows a raccoon named Rex carrying a box of recyclable items.

The board approved the logo.

